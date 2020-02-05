MARKET REPORT
Paints And Coatings Market size Witness Exponential Growth by 2023
The global market for paints and coatings should grow from $150.5 billion in 2018 to $191.9 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of paints and coatings. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like paints and coatings technology and paints and coatings end-use.
The technology segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief details. Detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided. The end-use chapter include detailed overview of end-use and their applications like architectural and decorative coating, and industrial coating. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for paints and coatings and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2016, considering base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 12 data tables and 20 additional tables
– An overview of the global market for paints & coatings and discussion of their application areas
– Brief introduction to concepts, importance and history of paints and coatings industry
– Detailed description of solvent-borne coatings, types and their comparison with alternate coating technologies
– Complete understanding of high-performance ceramic coatings and anti-corrosion coatings and evaluation of their applications
– Information on the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the paints & coatings market
– Insights of government regulations including European Union Regulations and U.S. regulations and broad overview of pollution prevention opportunities in coating operations
– Profiles of the major players and discussion of their products including 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, Inc. and Kelly-Moore Paints
Summary
The market for coatings and paints includes liquid-based and powder-based paints, varnishes and related products used in the architectural and decorative, industrial and specialty product segments. Interior and exterior paints, primers, sealers and varnishes used in homes and buildings are part of the architectural and decorative segment. Products that are factory-applied to manufactured goods as part of the production process form part of the industrial products segment. Aerosol paints, marine paints, high-performance maintenance coatings and automotive refinishing paints form the specialty products segment. Market value is calculated according to end-user prices. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average exchange rates.
There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from the developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to the developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from the developed countries in addition to the demand from the developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coatings market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coatings industry. In most regions of the world, the coatings industry is mature, and the growth of the coatings industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.
The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications and this has boosted the total market in various regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.
The following summary table and figure illustrate the global market for various technologies involved in the manufacture of paints and coatings. Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technologies segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with an everincreasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.
Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, basically because of their environmentally friendly properties. This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology.
Global Market
Pro Speakers Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: AlconsAudio, Pyle Audio, Bowers &Wilkins, B&C Speakers, Carlson Audio Systems, etc.
“
The Pro Speakers Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Pro Speakers Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Pro Speakers Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
AlconsAudio, Pyle Audio, Bowers &Wilkins, B&C Speakers, Carlson Audio Systems, Celto Acoustique, Coda Audio, GoerTek, Electro Voice, Extron, Renkus Heinz, Robert Bosch, Sennheiser Electronic, Klipsch Audio Technologies, K-array, Meyer Sound Laboratories, NadySystems, Proel
2018 Global Pro Speakers Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Pro Speakers industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Pro Speakers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Pro Speakers Market Report:
AlconsAudio, Pyle Audio, Bowers &Wilkins, B&C Speakers, Carlson Audio Systems, Celto Acoustique, Coda Audio, GoerTek, Electro Voice, Extron, Renkus Heinz, Robert Bosch, Sennheiser Electronic, Klipsch Audio Technologies, K-array, Meyer Sound Laboratories, NadySystems, Proel
On the basis of products, report split into, Digital Speaker, Analog Speaker, .
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Online Channel, Offline Channel, .
Pro Speakers Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pro Speakers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Pro Speakers Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Pro Speakers industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Pro Speakers Market Overview
2 Global Pro Speakers Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Pro Speakers Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Pro Speakers Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Pro Speakers Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Pro Speakers Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Pro Speakers Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Pro Speakers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Pro Speakers Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
Global Market
New informative study on Pro AV Solutionss Market | Major Players: Panasonic, Bose, Sony, Harman International Industries, Pioneer, etc.
“
Firstly, the Pro AV Solutionss Market Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The Pro AV Solutionss market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The Pro AV Solutionss Market study on the global Pro AV Solutionss market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions and the major countries falling under those regions.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Panasonic, Bose, Sony, Harman International Industries, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, JVC Kenwood, Bowers & Wilkins, Clarion, Sound United, Rockford, Focal-JMLab.
The Global Pro AV Solutionss market report analyzes and researches the Pro AV Solutionss development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Pro AV Solutionss Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
On the basis of products, the report split into:
Hardware, Software.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Car Use, Home Theater, Others.
Key Stakeholders as per this report are Pro AV Solutionss Manufacturers, Pro AV Solutionss Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, Pro AV Solutionss Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors.
The Pro AV Solutionss industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the tables and figures, the Pro AV Solutionss Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Furthermore, this Pro AV Solutionss Market study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This Pro AV Solutionss Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Pro AV Solutionss market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Pro AV Solutionss?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Pro AV Solutionss?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Pro AV Solutionss for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Pro AV Solutionss market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the Pro AV Solutionss Market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Pro AV Solutionss expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Pro AV Solutionss market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
”
Global Market
Global Pro AV Solutions Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: AVI-SPL, Diversified, Whitlock, AVI Systems, Ford Audio-Video, etc.
“
Pro AV Solutions Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Pro AV Solutions Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Pro AV Solutions Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are AVI-SPL, Diversified, Whitlock, AVI Systems, Ford Audio-Video, CCS Presentation Systems, Solutionz, Electrosonic, Avidex, Solotech, SKC Communications, HB Communications, IVCI, Video Corporation of America, Washington Professional Systems, Carousel Industries.
Pro AV Solutions Market is analyzed by types like Hardware, Software, Services.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Home Use, Commercial, Education, Government, Hospitality, Retail, Other.
Points Covered of this Pro AV Solutions Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Pro AV Solutions market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Pro AV Solutions?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Pro AV Solutions?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Pro AV Solutions for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Pro AV Solutions market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Pro AV Solutions expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Pro AV Solutions market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Pro AV Solutions market?
