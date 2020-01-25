Connect with us

Paints and Coatings to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027

In this report, the global Paints and Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Paints and Coatings market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Paints and Coatings market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this Paints and Coatings market report include:

Paint is any liquid, liquefiable, or mastic composition which when applied to any object in a thin layer, turns or convert to solid film. Paints are commonly used to protect, color and to provide texture to the objects. Paints are available in many colors and types such as watercolor or artificial. Coating is referred to a covering which is applied to the objects with the purpose of decorating or protecting the objects. Coating can be applied to cover the objects partially or completely. Product label on drinks bottles where one side depicts the function of the product and other side has decorative coating in the form of word or images to make the bottles attractive is the best example in current era. Major Industries use thin film coating such as paper, fabric, film, foil or sheet stock to the objects to make it attractive.
Based on end-use, the paints and coatings market is segmented into three categories: architectural and decorative; industrial; and marine. Architectural and decorative paints and coatings can be further segmented into water-based and solvent-based. Similarly, industrial paints and coatings can be further classified into water-based, solvent-based, powder, and UV-based.
Asia-Pacific leads the global paints and coatings market followed by Europe and North America. In developing countries of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, construction of new residential and commercial buildings is at boom and is expected to increase in coming future. Increasing population, growing urbanization and increase in average disposable income are some of the major drivers for the paints and coatings market.
According to Housing Active, a U.K.-based magazine, publishing in construction and housing domains, the European Union construction market grew a mere 1.4% in 2011 compared to that in 2010 when the economic crisis in the region was at its peak. For the same year, the public component of non-residential construction declined by 2.5%, while civil engineering and rehabilitation and maintenance activities grew by 0.7% and 1.5% respectively. The private component of the non-residential construction segment increased by 1.5% in 2011 compared to 2010. This decline in the construction industry was one of the key reasons for the declined growth rate of the paints and coatings industry in the region.
Asia Pacific was the largest market for paints and coatings in 2013. The increasing population, growing need for houses, and consumer goods and automotives are driving the paints and coatings market in the region. In 2010, China surpassed the U.S. to become the largest passenger car market globally. China has also been focusing on its housing and construction sector due its increasing population. The Chinese government has been inviting public-private partnerships in the recent years for several commercial construction projects in the country.
The real estate sector has taken a huge leap forward in India in the last decade on account of increasing per capita income in the country. The increasing urbanization and entry of multinational companies in the region has increased corporate construction activities. However, there remains a large untapped market for all these consumer needs which is expected to grow by 2020 and boost the paints and coatings industry in the region. The change of government in India in 2014 has attracted many neighboring countries to develop trade relations with the country, which is expected to positively boost the commerce in the sub-continent. This is expected to propel the growth rate of paints and coatings industry in India between 2014 and 2020.
Apart from the large Asian economies, the smaller ones are also witnessing a spurt in construction activities. According to the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), the implementation of a 10-year economic plan (2011 Ã¢â¬â 20) in Malaysia known as Economic Transformation Program (ETP) has increased construction activities wherein the private sectors and foreign investors are backed by the government. Similarly, in Philippines, the government announced its public-private partnership strategy in 2010 to facilitate development projects both at local and national levels. In Thailand, after becoming the prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra announced plans to develop infrastructure in seven years time with an investment of USD 67 billion in 2011.
The global paints and coatings industry has moderate degree of competition; however, the industry is moving towards consolidation through large number of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the recent years. Some of the major paints and coatings companies include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Valspar Corporation, and Kansai Paint Company.

The study objectives of Paints and Coatings Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Paints and Coatings market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Paints and Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Paints and Coatings market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Paints and Coatings market.

Utility Asset Management Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024

January 26, 2020

Utility Asset Management Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Utility Asset Management industry growth. Utility Asset Management market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Utility Asset Management industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Utility Asset Management Market.

Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/9732  

List of key players profiled in the report:

ABB Ltd , Siemens AG , General Electric Company , S&C Electric Company , Sentient Energy, Inc. , Aclara Technologies LLC , Emerson Electric Co. , Enetics Inc. , Lindsey Manufacturing Co. , Netcontrol OY , Cniguard Ltd , Vaisala OYJ

By Application
Transformers , Substations , Transmission & Distribution Lines

By Component
Hardware , Software ,

By Utility Type
Public Utility , Private Utility,

The report analyses the Utility Asset Management Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Utility Asset Management Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Utility Asset Management market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Utility Asset Management market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Utility Asset Management Market Report

Utility Asset Management Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Utility Asset Management Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Utility Asset Management Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Utility Asset Management Market Analysis By Type

Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –

?Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

?Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches industry. ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches industry.. The ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/317974

List of key players profiled in the ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market research report:

Amcor
Bemis
Berry Global
Mondi
Bischof+Klein
3M
Proampac
Smurfit Kappa
Cantel Medical
Cardinal Health
STERIS
Getinge Group
Certol International
Wihuri
PMS Healthcare Technologies
Dynarex
YIPAK

The global ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

The ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation
PP Material
PE Material

Industry Segmentation
Healthcare
Cosmetics
Household Goods

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

 

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ?Disposable Sterilization Pouches industry.

Bio-Electronic Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2025

The global Bio-Electronic market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Bio-Electronic market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Bio-Electronic market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Bio-Electronic market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Bio-Electronic market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:
Accutome
Advanced Instrumentations
Boston Scientific
Chang Gung Medical Technology
Cortex Technology
HITACHI Medical
Mindray
Philips Healthcare
OPTIKON
Shenzhen Anke High-Tech
Sonostar Technologies
Teknova Medical
Sunway Medical
Progetti
Homoth Medizinelektronik

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Compact
Tabletop

Segment by Application
Multipurpose Ultrasound Imaging
Gynecological and Obstetric Ultrasound Imaging
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging
Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging
Other

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

  • Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Bio-Electronic market.
  • Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Bio-Electronic market.
  • Comprehensive evaluation of the Bio-Electronic market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
  • In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
  • Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Bio-Electronic market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Bio-Electronic market report answers the following questions:

  1. Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
  2. Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Bio-Electronic market players?
  3. What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Bio-Electronic ?
  4. Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Bio-Electronic market?
  5. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Bio-Electronic market?

