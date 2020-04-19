MARKET REPORT
Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report
Pancreatic cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of cells, i.e., malignant cells in the tissues of the pancreas. The malignant cells lead to the formation of tumors in the pancreas which deters the normal functioning of the organ.
Pancreatic cancer is a key challenge in the U.S. with presence of the highest number of pancreatic cancer patients in the world. It is estimated that in the country, 53,670 new cases of pancreatic cancer are likely to be diagnosed in 2017. Patients with pancreatic cancer have the lowest survival rate of all cancers. Over the last 40 years, survival has improved for most of the cancers but not for pancreatic cancer. This cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., surpassing breast cancer, in 2016.
Factors such as high unmet therapy needs in the overall oncology market, rising concerns across the world, and new developments in this field of treatment are contributing to the growth of the global Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Market. However, technologies for the timely diagnosis of this cancer type are yet to develop fully. Hence, a majority of pancreatic cancer patients are being diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease. In the advanced stage of this cancer type, the treatment options are less, resulting in high mortality rates. These factors are limiting the growth of the market for pancreatic cancer therapeutics. Estimates show that only a small percentage (about 12% to 15%) of patients is diagnosed early enough to be treated with surgical procedures, drugs, and chemotherapy.
Pancreatic cancer occurs in exocrine cells which produce digestive juices or endocrine cells that secrets hormones regulating blood sugars. The global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on whether the cancer affects endocrine or exocrine functions. Adenocarcinoma, which constitutes nearly 95% of all exocrine pancreatic cancers, is the most common pancreatic cancer type. Other prevalent cancers of the pancreas include pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), gastrinoma (Zollinger-Ellison syndrome), glucagonoma, insulinoma, VIPoma (Verner-Morrison syndrome), and multiple endocrine neoplasia type-1 (MEN1). In terms of treatment, the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy. The treatment of this cancer type often consists of a combination of radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.
Geographically, the market for pancreatic cancer therapeutics is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Investment in research and development growing prevalence and increasing reach of novel techniques in the developing regions are the factors expected to drive the growth in these regions during the forecast period.
The pancreatic cancer therapeutics market is dominated by Gemzar (Gemcitabine) developed by Eli Lilly. Gemzar is indicated as first-line treatment of nonresectable (stage II or stage III) or metastatic (stage IV) adenocarcinoma of the pancreas. Gemzar and Tarceva (Erlotinib) by Genentech/OSI Pharmaceuticals/Roche account for a majority share of the global pancreatic cancer therapeutics market as these drugs have been in the market for a considerable time.
Abraxane by Celgene is another therapeutic drug that was launched in the U.S. and Europe in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Abraxane was the first drug to be approved for the pancreatic cancer treatment in almost a decade, and it is aggressively competing with existing drugs. A few pipeline drugs are expected to be launched toward the end of the forecast period. Numerous untapped opportunities in clinical development exist in the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market.
Major players operating in the market include Amgen, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Abraxis BioScience, LLC (Celgene Corporation), Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Threshold Pharmaceutic.
Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market: Advanced Insulation, AFGlobal, Aspen Aerogels, BASF, Cabot Corporation, DowDuPont, Shawcor Ltd, TechnipFMC, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc among others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market: Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin Inc., Becton Dickinson And Company, and others. The Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
Global Solar Control Glass Market 2019 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% till 2026
Fior Markets has added concise research on Global Solar Control Glass Market which depicts valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report throws light on the cost-effective global Solar Control Glass market and its varying nature. The report analyzes key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders. The report comprises analysis of key factors including industry manufacturing base, prominent rivals in the business, and business overview. The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. With growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization.
Market size and market share are dramatically represented in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. The report presents the company revenue, production, price, and gross margins. Further, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, and threat factors that the Solar Control Glass market will likely encounter over the forecast period (2019-2026) are highlighted in the report. Market leaders’ competitive setting and corporate strategies are also underlined for the estimated timeline. The analysts who have authored the report present valuable guidance that will help key leaders raise their revenue.
Leading players in the Solar Control Glass market: PPG Industries Inc., Guardian Glass, Asahi India, CSG Architectural Glass, Arcon Flachglass Veredlung Gmbh Co. & KG, Sisecam Flat Glass, Cardinal Glass, Euroglas GmbH, AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint Gobain, Cardinal Glass Industries, and others.
Regional Glimpse:
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the global Solar Control Glass for a growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions:North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The whole Solar Control Glass market report is further divided into prominent manufacturers, countries/regions, and various segments for the competitive landscape study. Predictions on market improvement trends for 2019 to 2026 time period, present market dynamics, downstream demand, and Study of raw materials are also included. Global market players, shareholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them obtain their mission-critical priorities.
Reasons To Purchase Global Solar Control Glass Market Report:
- Assessing the global industry outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- The developing market dynamics, industry plans, competition, and policies are evaluated in this study.
- This report offers market insights and in-depth statistics on every market segment
- The factors compelling market growth and risks are presented
- To provide visions about aspects affecting the market growth
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, recent developments, and key financial information
