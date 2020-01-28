Paper Dyes Market Technology, Equipment, Application, Reviews, Geography, Analysis, Share, Research and Forecast to 2028

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Lane Keep Assist System – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.” According to the report, the global automotive lane keep assist market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 15 % during the forecast period.

Rise in awareness about safety among vehicle owners is projected to boost the growth lane keep assist system market for automotive during the forecast period. Accidents triggered especially due to driver negligence or distraction causes damage to both the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle. Lane keep assist is an active system, which aims to reduce the number of accidents by mitigating the effects of driver fatigue, inattention, or laxity. Rise in demand for passenger safety, increasing focus of governments of several nations to reduce road accidents, and increasing consumer preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems such as lane keep assist system are expected to boost the demand for lane keep assist system during the forecast period.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41732

Personal safety and security is a key factor that is expected to drive the global lane keep assist system market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations have been laid down by the European Union, mentioning certain mandatory requirements to be followed regarding lane keep assist system (LKAS). As per these requirements, the lane keep assist system needs to be operational for vehicle speeds ranging between 72 km/hr. and 108 km/hr. The minimum radius of the road for the operation of the LKAS on a curved road is 250m and that for a straight road is 1000m. Increasing concerns about safety by government bodies are providing assistance to lane keep assist system.

Based on components, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment dominated the lane keep assist system market, by accounting for a prominent share, in terms of revenue. ECU is a major component of the lane keep assist system, which actuates the electric power assisted steering to steer the vehicle back within the lane, if the vehicle departs outside the lane. The ECU is responsible for the actions performed by the lane keep assist system.. Government emphasis on active safety systems for automobiles is boosting the lane keep assist system market with eminent components.

Request To Access Market Data Lane Keep Assist System Market

Prominent players operating in the global lane keep assist system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC., Continental AG, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Increasing competition among manufacturers to provide a better product is anticipated to boost the lane keep assist system market during the forecast period. Robert Bosch GmbH is a major supplier of lane keep assist systems. Benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with regional players and continuous upgradation of the technology allows Robert Bosch GmbH to lead the lane keep assist system market for automotive.

Expansion and presence of major auto manufacturer countries increases the sales of Robert Bosch GmbH. In September 2017, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Valeo launched its new invention LiDAR sensor, which ensures optimal and continuous operation in all weather and road conditions by cleaning away rain, mud, snow, dust, and obstructions. Improvement in components such as sensors is expected to enhance the performance of the lane keep assist system.