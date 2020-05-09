Paper Food Containers Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2018 – 2028

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the Cook-up Starch Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Cook-up Starch Market. Further, the Cook-up Starch market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

key players are focusing on launching innovative cook-up starch products that cater the specific demands of the food manufacturers. For instance, in May 2017, Tate & Lyle launched 17 new non-GMO starches, which also include the Rezista cook-up starch and Maxi-Gel cook-up starch, intended for applications in the dairy and soups industry. In some countries, such as Japan, positive changes in the legislation concerning enlistment of food additives on product labels has also opened up market potential for international cook-up starch producers. With major developments such as product launches and global expansions taking place, the cook-up starch market has made a separate and stronghold position for itself in the starch market and hence, other prospects of the cook-up starch market are also essential to scrutinize.

Global Cook-up Starch Market: Segmentation

On basis of type, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Native

Modified Physically modified Chemically modified



On the basis of source, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Potato

Wheat

Corn

Tapioca

rice

Others

On the basis of end use, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Food Industry Bakery Confectionary Convenience Foods Dairy Meat, poultry & seafood Soups, sauces and spreads Cake mixes and Gravy mixes Dips & Dressings Cereals & Snacks Baby food Ready meals Processing Industry Nutrition bars and drinks Functional Food

Pet Food

Others

Global Cook-up Starch Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the cook-up starch market are Cargill Inc., SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Carst & Walker (C&W), Avebe, MGP, ASIA FRUCTOSE CO., LTD., Visco Starch, AGRANA Starch, Emsland Group, Ingredion, BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation and Helios Kemostik, d.o.o., among others.

Top Exporters of Potato Starch, 2016

Global Cook-up Starch Market: Key Trends

Major manufacturers in the cook-up starch market are focusing on launching new products. The prices of the cook-up starch are governed by the suppliers of the raw materials due to worldwide shortage of cereals.

In November 2017, Tate & Lyle, which produces food ingredients for industrial purpose, launched 17 new non-GMO starches including the Rezista cook-up starch and Maxi-Gel cook up-starch. These starches are mainly used in the yogurt and soups, sauces and gravy industries.

Ingredient manufacturers are also exploring more opportunities to diversify their starch sources. Also, manufacturers are robustly marketing their cook-up starch as plant-derived and clean-label products, catering the consumer demand for eco-friendly and clean-label products.

Opportunities for Cook-up Starch Market Participants

Educational marketing is a good opportunity for manufacturers for improving consumer penetration, as there is a lack of consumer awareness regarding the unique features of cook-up starch. Also, there is immense scope for improving the product labels of the end-use products, as informative labels and additives in the product are key factors influencing the consumer buying decisions nowadays, especially in regions such as Europe and the U.S. Also, manufacturers targeting geographical expansions have an opportunity for establishing new and special plants dedicated to the cook-up starch facilities in regions such as Europe, due to easy procurement of raw materials for cook-up starch. The cook-up starch market is still in the growth phase and awareness about the unique benefits of cook-up starch is highly masked by its competitor products such as pregelatinized starch and other native products. Promotional efforts and development programs dedicated to cook-up starch are essential for marketing cook-up starch which will in turn, boost the growth of the cook-up starch market.

