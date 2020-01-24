Paperboard Mailing Tube Market Outlook By Revenue & Regional Analysis Forecast To 2027

Paperboard mailing tubes are paperboard tubes, manufactured from either wood pulp or recycled pulp. These tubes are durable and strong yet light in weight and can have customized dimensions depending on the applications. Paperboard mailing tubes are used for shipping and mailing of blueprints, posters, maps, and other fragile business mailing applications. Manufacturers are providing paperboard mailing tubes with multiple layers for added strength and robustness.

Furthermore, attributing to the global push for sustainability, paper-based packaging solutions have witnessed a significant boost in the past few years. This trend is expected to continue and contribute to the growth of paperboard mailing tube market in the foreseeable future. Paperboard mailing tubes can also be used for shipping industry-specific products, such as medical specimens or devices, chemicals, and other fragile goods. These tubes need to comply with the U.S. postal regulations for the protection of the packed product and might need barrier coatings for better protection.

Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Dynamics

Light-weight, ease of printability and sturdiness possessed paperboard mailing tubes are the key attributes driving the global market. The price of paperboard mailing tubes largely depends on the material and type of end plugs used. The heavy-duty nature of kraft paper enables the use of these mailing tubes in several applications. Also, paperboard mailing tubes can be used as branding assets, by printing high-quality graphics on them for marketing & promotion. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the paperboard mailing tubes in the global market.

The threat of substitutes for paperboard mailing tubes is moderate as envelopes can be used for sending over letters, documents and bills but for large posters, maps and blueprints and other fragile products mailing tubes are preferred. These tubes provide ultimate protection from bending and wrinkling, when fitted with appropriate closures or end-plugs, tampering can be avoided. Furthermore, the intensity of competition in the global paperboard mailing tube market is on the higher side, many tier 2 and tier 3 players manufacture mailing tubes using the recycled pulp. This number is expected to go up in the future attributing to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Moreover, the manufacturers of paperboard mailing tubes are innovating in terms of product design to enhance the consumer experience. For instance,