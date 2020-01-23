Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Paperboard mailing tubes are paperboard tubes, manufactured from either wood pulp or recycled pulp. These tubes are durable and strong yet light in weight and can have customized dimensions depending on the applications. Paperboard mailing tubes are used for shipping and mailing of blueprints, posters, maps, and other fragile business mailing applications. Manufacturers are providing paperboard mailing tubes with multiple layers for added strength and robustness.

Furthermore, attributing to the global push for sustainability, paper-based packaging solutions have witnessed a significant boost in the past few years. This trend is expected to continue and contribute to the growth of paperboard mailing tube market in the foreseeable future. Paperboard mailing tubes can also be used for shipping industry-specific products, such as medical specimens or devices, chemicals, and other fragile goods. These tubes need to comply with the U.S. postal regulations for the protection of the packed product and might need barrier coatings for better protection.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Dynamics

Light-weight, ease of printability and sturdiness possessed paperboard mailing tubes are the key attributes driving the global market. The price of paperboard mailing tubes largely depends on the material and type of end plugs used. The heavy-duty nature of kraft paper enables the use of these mailing tubes in several applications. Also, paperboard mailing tubes can be used as branding assets, by printing high-quality graphics on them for marketing & promotion. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the paperboard mailing tubes in the global market.

The threat of substitutes for paperboard mailing tubes is moderate as envelopes can be used for sending over letters, documents and bills but for large posters, maps and blueprints and other fragile products mailing tubes are preferred. These tubes provide ultimate protection from bending and wrinkling, when fitted with appropriate closures or end-plugs, tampering can be avoided. Furthermore, the intensity of competition in the global paperboard mailing tube market is on the higher side, many tier 2 and tier 3 players manufacture mailing tubes using the recycled pulp. This number is expected to go up in the future attributing to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Moreover, the manufacturers of paperboard mailing tubes are innovating in terms of product design to enhance the consumer experience. For instance,

Erdie Industries, Inc.’s new Twist-n-Pull mailing tubes are more convenient and secure. These end caps twist and lock in place to form an airtight seal, and need to be twisted to unlock.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Segmentation

Globally, the paperboard mailing tube market is segmented by tube material, end plug material, end plugs, and end-users.

On the basis of tube material, the global paperboard mailing tube market has been segmented as follows

White Kraft

Brown Kraft

Black Kraft

On the basis of end plug material, the global paperboard mailing tube market has been segmented as follows

Metal

Plastic

Wood

On the basis of end plugs, the global paperboard mailing tube market has been segmented as follows

Friction Fit Plugs

Crimped Ends

Snap & Seal Ends

On the basis of end-users, the global paperboard mailing tube market has been segmented as follows

Printers & Publishers

Advertising Agencies

Construction

Others (Textile, Defense etc.)

Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Regional Outlook

North America houses most of the top players operating in the global paperboard mailing tubes market. The paperboard mailing tube market in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada is expected to have a positive outlook during the period of forecast. This can be attributed to the high demand for paperboard mailing tube as mailing containers. Developing countries of Asia Pacific are expected to witness high demand for printed mailing tubes as they double–up as branding tools and thus help in cutting marketing costs.

Paperboard Mailing Tube Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global paperboard mailing tube market are Ace Paper Tube Corporation, Western Container Corporation, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., PTS Manufacturing Co., Heartland Products Group LLC, Yazoo Mills Inc., Pacific Paper Tube Inc., Callenor Co Inc., and Erdie Industries, Inc. among others.