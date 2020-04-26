Parking Management Market 2019 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Parking Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025. The Parking Management Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Parking Management Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The parking management market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Organizations are increasing their parking spaces and are increasingly depending on parking management solutions, which has attracted a huge investment for these solutions. This scenario has changed in the urban areas with the decreasing real estate space and rising prices of parking resources which are set to drive the growth of the market. Annually parking searching time has cost 4.3 billion to vehicle drivers in Newyork in 2017 according to INRIX.

Conduent, Amano, Q-Free, Indigo Park Services, Chetu, Streetline, SWARCO, T2 Systems, SKIDATA, Flowbird, INRIX, FlashParking, Parkmobile, NuPark, SpotHero, TIBA Parking, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, SAP, Siemens, APCOA

Scope of the Report

Parking management system refers to various policies and programs that result in more efficient use of parking resources. The parking management system constitutes the access control system, revenue management, security system, boom barrier, and statistical information.

North America to Hold the Major Share

– It is estimated that motorists in the United States spend an average of 17 hours a year searching for parking spots. These sums up to an estimated USD 345 per driver in wasted time, fuel, and emissions, according to the INRIX 2017 report.

– The United States and Canada had 11,18,9985 and 21,99,789 cars and commercial vehicles on the road in use in 2017, according to OICA data.

– These stats are the indicator of continued stress on the parking management to efficiently and effectively manage the parking spaces. In the past, the use of parking management system has been high in the region making the demand origin limited to new solutions, and new facilities, as the region, have been among the early adopters of these solutions.

– The increasing urban real estate cost is expected to further drive the end-users towards adopting these solutions. Federal Housing Finance Agencys seasonally adjusted purchase-only U.S. house price index, which rose by 5.76% y-o-y in November 2018, compared to 6.275 in 2017.

– The US population is growing and shifting from rural to urban areas. Nearly 83% of the population lived in urban areas in 2018, and this is expected to rise to more than 85% by 2030. Similarly, in Canada, the current urban population is about 82% and is further growing.

This report segments the global Parking Management Market on the basis of Types are

Solutions

Services

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

On The basis Of Application, the Global Parking Management Market is

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2025 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Through the measurable examination, the report delineates the universal Parking Management Market including limit, generation, creation esteem, cost/benefit, supply/request and worldwide import/send out. The all out market is additionally isolated by organization, by nation, and by application/type for the aggressive scene examination. The report at that point gauges 2020-2025 market improvement patterns of industry. Examination of upstream crude materials, downstream interest, and current market elements is additionally completed. At last, the report makes some significant proposition for another undertaking of Parking Management Market before assessing its attainability.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Takeaways from this Report:

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates, Volume and price knowledge – for products type, finish use applications and by completely different trade verticals of Parking Management Market.

Understand the various dynamics influencing the Parking Management market – key driving factors, challenges, and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your contestant performance of Parking Management Market – market shares, strategies, monetary benchmarking, product benchmarking and additional.

Parking Management Market report analyzes the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues.

Comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in your procedures.

Get a fast outlook on the Parking Management market report entropy – Deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past Five years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for the Parking Management market.

