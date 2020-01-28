MARKET REPORT
Parking Management Market 2020: Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook 2027
Increasing number of infrastructure development projects coupled with rise in number of registered passenger vehicles in Asia-Pacific and MEA region to drive the demand for parking management market in the coming years
According to a new market research study titled, “Parking Management Market To 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Parking Site, Solutions, Services, and Deployment Type”. The global market accounted for US$ 37.5 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights the key trends prevalent in the global parking management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Factors such as an increase in demand for effective and efficient parking solutions especially among densely populated cities and the growing number of the registered passenger vehicle is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years. Further, the increasing popularity of smart cities concepts and the subsequent adoption of technology-driven mobility and smart parking solution is also anticipated to fuel the demand for parking management solutions in the forecast period. Moreover, among developed countries, the increasing number of limited parking spaces both on-street and on-street especially among metro cities are witnessing a growing demand for more efficient parking spaces at major popular commercial hubs and optimizing the available parking space with different end-users.
Parking solution such as parking guidance system offers real-time navigational and parking space availability to the different motorist and passenger vehicles. This facilitates in efficient utilization of parking space as well as reduces the time spent by individuals looking for empty parking space. Moreover, other technology-enabled solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and parking fees payment & reservation through mobile app enable seamless enforcement and revenue management solutions to different end-users.
The market for parking management is globally has been segmented into segments namely: parking site, solutions, service, and deployment type. Based on the parking site, the market is bifurcated into on-street and off-street parking sites. Whereas, based on solutions the market is broadly segmented into parking guidance systems, parking reservation, parking security & surveillance, and others. Moreover, by service, the market is further broken down into professional and managed service. Finally, by deployment of the solutions the market is divided into on-premise and cloud solutions.
The global parking management market is highly fragmented and constitutes significant numbers of players having a minimal scope of business as well as present restricted to small cities. However, there are also some leading market players present across different countries and having presence among different end-users such as airports, hospitals, commercial complexes, and government & municipal authorities among other end-users. For instance, some of the leading players that are currently present in the market are Flowbird Group, Indigo Parking Service, ParkMobile, Passport Inc., Siemens AG, Smart Parking Ltd., Streetline, Swarco, T2 Systems, and Tiba Parking among other market players.
The report segments the global parking management market as follows:
Global Parking Management Market – By Parking Site
On-street
Off-street
Global Parking Management Market – By Parking Solutions
Parking Guidance Systems
Parking Reservation Solutions
Parking Security & Surveillance
Others
Global Parking Management Market – By Service
Professional Service
Managed Service
Global Parking Management Market – By Deployment Mode
On-premise
Cloud
Global Parking Management Market – By Geography
North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM
MARKET REPORT
Surgical Tubing Market Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast Analysis
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Overview
The global surgical tubing market is set to demonstrate significant growth over the period of 2019 to 2027. The impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that the market is set to chart will create lucrative growth opportunities for market worth. It will also pull up the market worth significantly.
While there are a number of growth factors, propelling the market on a high trajectory, the most prominent ones are rise in geriatric population and a marked shift towards medical procedures that are minimally invasive. Besides, governments are getting serious towards improving medical outcomes, particularly in developing economies.
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Competitive Landscape
The global surgical tubing market is witnessing developments that are not just shaping the competitive landscape but also determining how the market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse can be found below:
The market has a decent number of players but mergers and acquisitions are creating a slightly more consolidated future. Key players in the global surgical tubing market are Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Raumedic (Germany), Tekni-Plex (US), L.Gore & Associates (US), Kent Elastomer Products, Inc. (US), P. Extrusion (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Grayline (US), Microlumen (US), Polyzen (US).
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Key Trends and Drivers
Certain factors are shaping the growth curve for global surgical tubing market. They are paving the way for how market would operate over the coming years. A glimpse is shared below.
- An increase in geriatric population is driving growth in the global surgical tubing market. As per a recent study, by the end of 2050, one in six people in the world will be of the age 65 and over. The situation is more pronounced in Europe and North America where the number would be one in four. Already the year 2018 has witnessed the population of this age group surpass that of population aged 5 and less. This rising demographics of aged people will need healthcare facilities and this in turn, would help the global surgical tubing market to take to a higher trajectory.
- World, over aging population is not the only growth factor observed in the global surgical tubing market. There is also a rise in chronic diseases. And, to fight the double issue of geriatric population and high incidence of chronic diseases, governments, particularly in developing economies are investing in medical infrastructure and insurance to help people afford healthcare when needed. To add on, as these economies do better, they create incomes that improve the standard of living of millions. As a result, there are more people willing to shell out money and thus, growth can be predicted in the global surgical tubing market.
Global Surgical Tubing Market: Geographical Analysis
Region-wise, North America will hold prominence as it is home to countries which have one of the most robust infrastructure for healthcare – Canada and the United States. Beside, as mentioned earlier, it will see a spike in people aged 65 and above, followed by Europe. To add on people are more aware and focused on their well-being owing to high disposable incomes. It is pertinent to note here that Europe’s second largest share can also be attributed to presence of some of the most prominent players in the market landscape.
Another region that will be worth setting eyes on is the Asia Pacific (APAC). It will be the fastest growing market and will owe surge in demand owing to government efforts in improving healthcare infrastructure, and thus, outcomes. Besides, a rise in chronic diseases in the region will also contribute positively to the growth of global surgical tubes market.
MARKET REPORT
Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Snapshot
The diabetes care industry has made continuous strides. An array of insulin pump technologies with better management of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia episodes and improved patient comfort has been unveiled over the past several years. Broadly, the evolution of the demand for these insulin pumps, notably tubeless pumps, has been guided by changing regulatory landscape, and evidently constant technological advancements. Particularly, advances in continuous insulin delivery systems including the automation of them has unlocked undoubtedly incredible prospects. The tubeless insulin pumps market has seen new growth trajectories from relentless efforts by medical device makers to expand the choice for patients. Fast evolving demand for smart insulin pumps in developed countries has opened new avenues in other regions.
The advent of interoperable automated insulin delivery (AID) system has unarguably expanded the potential of tubeless insulin pumps market. The integration of tubeless insulin pumps with wireless technology has helped in expanding the choice for patient populations in how they want to manage the disease. Integration with automated insulin dosing software has made these pumps more digitally connected.
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Growth Dynamics
The demands in tubeless insulin pumps market has thrived on the back of a conscious and steady shift of patients from traditional insulin delivery devices to modern devices with integrated and automated pumps technology. Over the years, in numerous developed nations, especially in North America and Europe, discreet insulin delivery devices have hit the market, and are expected to gather traction in the coming few years. Equipping these devices with smart glucose meters has also bolstered the functionality of tubeless insulin pumps market. Medical device makers are increasingly focusing on the patients’ convenience aspect to launch new products in the tubeless insulin pumps market.
Growing adoption of connected digital diabetes management platform will raise patients’ expectations even higher in the coming few years. Making these devices more secure will then become imperative. In recent years, a few novel product launches have been made in the tubeless insulin pumps market. Many medical devices companies in tubeless technologies have seemingly benefited from user-centered design approach. In future, glucose-responsive insulin approaches will pave way to cutting-edge technologies in tubeless insulin pumps market.
Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Notable Developments
A Massachusetts-based company Insulet Corporation has been seeking to introduce smart insulin management system for diabetes care. To this end, the company announced recently in 2019 that it has been successful in getting the U.S. FDA clearance to sell its insulin management system, the Omnipod DASH, as an integrated insulin pump. Encouraged by this, the medical device makers has unveiled alternate controller enabled infusion pump (ACE Pump), Omnipod DASH System, which is designed to infuse drugs to patients at set or variable rate.
The device has been integrated with external devices via secure connections. The maker has asserted that the clearance proves that it has adhered to accuracy, cybersecurity, and clinical relevance as put forth by the U.S. FDA. The company opines that launch of devices such as Omnipod DASH Systeme will further the spirit of innovations in the tubeless insulin pumps market.
MARKET REPORT
Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, etc.
“
The Blood Bank Information Management System Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Blood Bank Information Management System Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems.
2018 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Blood Bank Information Management System industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Blood Bank Information Management System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Blood Bank Information Management System Market Report:
Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics, Psyche Systems.
On the basis of products, report split into, Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module, Other.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Blood Station, Hospital.
Blood Bank Information Management System Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Blood Bank Information Management System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Blood Bank Information Management System Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Blood Bank Information Management System industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Blood Bank Information Management System Market Overview
2 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Blood Bank Information Management System Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Blood Bank Information Management System Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
