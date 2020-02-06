Particle Counter Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand Bolster Market Growth 2027

The particle counter is used to detect and count physical particles. The oil and gas industry, along with healthcare and pharmaceutical segment, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing usage of portable particle counters in the oil and gas sectors in the Middle East and Africa region favors the market growth. Portable and handheld particle counters are further increasingly gaining traction and are expected to hold a remarkable market share in the forecast period.

The particle counter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing research and development expenses in pharmaceuticals coupled with growing cleanroom usage in various industries. Moreover, government regulations favoring effective monitoring, and control of air pollution is further expected to augment the market growth. However, technical limitations of the instrument remains a challenge for the particle counter market. On the other hand, the market offers lucrative growth opportunities on account of the growing manufacturing sector in developing countries during the forecast period.

The global particle counter market is segmented on the basis of product type, modularity, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as airborne particle counters, liquid particle counters, dust particle counters, and others. On the basis of the modularity, the market is segmented as Benchtop and portable. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key particle counter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Airy Technology

Chemtrac Inc.

Climet Instruments Company

Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems)

Fluke Corporation

Kanomax USA, Inc.

Met One Instruments Inc.

PAMAS – Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH

Rion Co., Ltd.

TSI Incorporated

The report analyzes factors affecting particle counter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the particle counter market in these regions.

