Passenger Information Systems to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Trends and Prospects

Digitalization has increased the demand for the global passenger information systems market. The number of smartphone users has gone up over the years. With improvements in data connectivity in terms of quality as well as costs, the prospects of a better market and stronger competition in the near future can be predicted. Another reason and a crucial factor for the growth of the passenger information systems market is the steep rise in urbanization, coupled with an increase in number of public transport facilities. Due to better public transport systems, a large volume of passengers are now opting to travel with public transport. Also, the hassle of parking and rising fuel prices are pushing a greater number of daily commuters to opt for public transport. As a result, in-transit connectivity and passenger information services are now attracting transport companies to up their game and increase their customer flow.

Passenger Information Systems Market: Key Segments

The passenger information systems market is segmented on the basis of systems, mobile applications, components, modes of transportation, and services. Systems include information announcement systems, display systems, emergency communication systems, and infotainment systems. Components include multimedia displays, networking devices, communication devices, routers, and sensors. Services include integration, cloud, and professional. Modes of transportation include railways, roadways, and airways.

Geographically, the market for passenger information systems can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. A large percentage of the global passenger information systems market is held by North America and is projected to lead the market in the years to come. With high population and increased per capita income, Asia Pacific and Latin America will soon be registering a high growth rate.

Passenger Information Systems Market: Key Market Players

The key players in the passenger information systems include Alstom, Huawei, GE Transportation, and Cubic Transportation Systems.

