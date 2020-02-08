Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components market to experience an impressive growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2024

“

The Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components market.

competitive landscape. It profiles key players in the market along with their latest developments, market shares, and business strategies.

Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global passive and interconnecting electronic components market is primarily supplemented by the continuous innovations and introduction of advanced and efficient technologies in the electronics industry. The proliferation of consumer electronics such as portable music players, digital cameras, laptops, and gaming consoles is providing a considerable push to the market. Moreover, the increasing incorporation of infotainment and navigation features such as global positioning systems (GPS) in automobiles is working in favor of the growth of the market. The emergence of remote communication facilities is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Despite the tremendous potential, the growth of the market is adversely affected by the overall drop in the global commodity prices. Furthermore, with the rising advancements to ensure high functionality, the complexity of passive and interconnecting electronic components is increasing. This, in turn, is negatively influencing the growth of the market.

Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Segmentation Analysis

The global passive and interconnecting electronic components market can be broadly classified into passive electronic components and interconnecting electronic components. Passive electronic components can be further divided into resistors, inductors, transformers, and capacitors. The sub-segments of interconnecting electronic components are printed circuit boards, relays and switches, connectors, and others. Both passive and interconnecting components have a widespread adoption across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, defense services, industrial, and information technology (IT).

Based on geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is poised to experience a robust growth over the forecast horizon owing to the rising demand for electronic components from various industrial verticals including consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, and IT. The shift towards higher communication standards such as 4G LTE and 5G is likely to positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing number of internet users in countries such as India and China is boosting the demand for these components in the region.

Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Competitive Landscape

The presence of a large number of players in the global passive and interconnecting electronic components market is resulting in intense competition. Some of the key players in the market are API Electronics Inc., EDAC Inc., Hosiden Corp, AVX Corporation, AB Connectors Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., American Electronic Components Inc., Philips Electronics NV, Fujitsu Component Limited, Yageo Corporation, Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd, Delphi Connection Systems, and Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

