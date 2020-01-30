Passive Optical Network Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2025

The global passive optical network market accounted to US$ 9,359.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,144.6 Mn by 2025.

The passive optical network market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. The global passive optical network market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for PON consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between PON manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge growth in the market for passive optical network over the forecast period. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as internet of things (IoT) is paving path for passive optical networks, and significant rise in number of fiber to the home/business (FTTH/B) networks demanding for a more robust, reliable and lower latency communication network. Asia Pacific region in global passive optical network market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 3.3% in the coming years.

Market Insights

Significant Rise in Number of Fiber to the Home/Business (FTTH/B) Networks

Fiber to the Home refers to the installation and usage of optical fiber from a central source to individual premises such as residential buildings, apartments, and business in order to provide extraordinary high speed internet. The key advantage of FTTH/B is the increased speed of internet as compared to traditional broadband internet speed. The FTTH/B market is well established in North America region, owing to rapid up gradation of technologies. The technology is flourishing in Asia Pacific countries especially in Japan, China, and South Korea among others due to increase in deployment and user’s adoption. As of 2016, Asia Pacific FFTH/B market had 297.8 Mn subscribers, which accounted for 68% up from 2015. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, China leads the market with largest subscribers as well as exhibits the maximum adoption rate, owing to densely populated country which demands high speed internet facility. Another major driver for the growth of FTTH/B in China is the increased focus towards fiber optics network among the mass. China is followed by Japan, South Korea and Malaysia and are deploying FFTH/B swiftly in order to provide the end user with better internet experience. The deployment of FTTH/B networks has a positive impact on the passive optical network market, and pertaining to the significant rise in deployment of the same in North America and Asia Pacific region, passive optical network market is propelling in the current scenario and is also anticipated to surge in the coming years.