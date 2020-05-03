Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025

In 2017, the global patient infotainment terminals market share was dominated by medium size devices owing to its cost-effective and stable performance as compared to small size terminals. Availability of a large number of products under the category has given a variety of options to choose from to the healthcare providers compared to small and large screens. Such factors are expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/812

Key players within the global patient infotainment terminals market include Barco, Onyx Healthcare Inc., CliniLinc, Lincor, Teguar Computers, PDi Communication Systems Inc., ClinicAll International Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, and ARBOR Technology Corp. among others.

By 2025, the global patient infotainment terminals market size is estimated to reach USD 907.2 million driven by increasing spending on patient comfort and convenience. Hospitals are undergoing a change; and with the evolving technology, patient infotainment terminals have made it easy for the hospital staff to gather and monitor the patient data in real-time without visiting the patient. Patient infotainment terminals can help doctors diagnose and treat as required by the patient. The technology would surely benefit the medical staff and patients and also create new avenues for revenue generation for the companies already in this field along with the new entrants in the market.

Adroit Market Research launched a study named, “Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size 2017 By Type (Small Size (≤ 12.5″), Medium Size (12.5″ to 19.5″), Large Size (>19.5″)); By End-user (Hospitals, Treatment Centers, and Others); By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report includes historical data ranging from 2015-2017 and a forecast from 2018-2025 for the global patient infotainment terminals market value. Additionally, global patient infotainment terminals market share on the basis of type and application has been covered in the report.

Browse the complete report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/patient-infotainment-terminals-market

Hospitals were the largest end-users of patient infotainment terminals due to their large presence as compared to the treatment centers. Furthermore, a large number of under construction hospitals are adopting healthcare IT solutions which in turn is expected to drive the overall market growth. For instance, as of January 2019, Richmond, Virginia (US) has pipeline hospital projects exceeding USD 450 million. The hospital will have almost 114 beds creating a potential opportunity for patient infotainment terminal manufacturers. The application of patient infotainment terminals are not only limited to bedside patients but they can be integrated with other systems in the hospitals to create intelligent solutions for the medical staff to analyze. Also, the terminals can use the network technologies to provide telehealth services to the patient located at a remote place. Hospitals are anticipated to account for 55.6% of the global patient infotainment terminals market share by 2025.

By 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for the patient infotainment terminals industry. The demand for the patient infotainment terminals in the growing economies can be attributed to technological advancements and digitization in the region. Also in Asia Pacific, Japan is one of the lucrative regions for the companies in this field. The demand in Japan can be attributed to its rising geriatric population. Japan is the only country in the world where approximately 25% of the population is over the age of 65. The old age population brings a lot of opportunities and innovation in the healthcare sector in the coming future in order to save the country from falling GDP. The increasing geriatric population within Japan is expected to drive the market as these terminals find application in geriatric care centers as well as home care.

Key segments of the global patient infotainment terminals market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Hospitals

Treatment Centers

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Patient Infotainment Terminals Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Patient Infotainment Terminals Overview, By End-user

Chapter 6. Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/812

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]