Patient Lifting Devices Market Projected to Grow Steadily During2017 – 2025

In Depth Study of the Patient Lifting Devices Market

Patient Lifting Devices , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Patient Lifting Devices market. The all-round analysis of this Patient Lifting Devices market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Patient Lifting Devices market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Notable Developments

The need for increased care and safety across the healthcare industry has created fresh opportunities for the market vendors.

Abilitech Medical has recently sent ripples across the medical industry with its new utility device for injured persons. The company is launching a wearable device for bedridden patients. Severe injury can bar people from the ability to perform basic tasks such as turning off the morning alarm or shoving off mosquitos. The new device is expected to improve the stakes of revenue generation within Abilitech Medical.

Air-assisted patient transfer devices are steadily making their way into renowned healthcare facilities. The healthcare industry has shown tremendous resilience in embracing and implementing new technologies. Therefore, the vendors in the patient lifting devices market have a large playfield of lucrative opportunities to capitalise upon.

Some of the renowned vendors in the global patient lifting devices market are:

Handicare Group AB

Invacare Corp.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Global Patient Lifting Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Paralysing Disorders

A rising population of people suffers from the ills of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and various types of cancers. In this scenario, it is important to have a strong system for assisting patients. Presence of a core system that offers improved mobility to patients is amongst the most important virtues within healthcare. Therefore, the total value of revenues in the global patient lifting devices market is slated to reach new heights in the years to come.

Improved Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities

The need for patient lifting devices can also be associated with the construction of skyscrapers, a lot of which serve as hospitals. Presence of multi-speciality hospitals and healthcare centers has led to expansion of functional areas within hospitals. This factor, coupled with the letting ‘of residential spaces for hospitals, has also driven market demand. The increasing flux of patients across healthcare centers is indicative of the need for cutting-edge medical technologies. Therefore, the global patient lifting devices market is projected to attract increased revenues in the years to follow.

