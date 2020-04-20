Patient Lifting Equipment Market 2020 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Episodes of Musculoskeletal Injuries amongst Hospital Staff to Direct Adoption of Patient Lifting Equipment

Conditions of restricted mobility amongst patient pools are substantially fuelling inclination towards advanced patient assistance system for convenient handling experience during hospital stays. Critical health conditions such as bone disorders, acute arthritis, osteoporosis, and rising instances of accidents resulting in fractures and paralysis are deemed to cement reliance in patient lifting equipment market in the coming years.

Additionally, owing to substantial rise in obese patient pools, need for advanced patient handling equipment remains innately vital, allowing the global patient lifting equipment market to pace up revenue maximization. Obesity is a serious concern and is growing multifold with current lifestyle defects. The condition is rampantly widespread across all age-groups.

Rising Mobility Constraints amongst Geriatric Population and Frequent Hospital Visits to Bode Well with Adoption Upsurge

Arthritis and obesity are closely interconnected and the combination is a deadly propellant of other chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, obesity amongst juvenile patients and younger adults are further responsible for juvenile idiopathic arthritis amongst younger patient groups, affirm several studies. Conditions as such are likely to potentially scale up hospital stays and frequent visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Rise in geriatric population is an ongoing development and is projected to remain stable in the forthcoming years, resulting in several other associated conditions such as high disease prevalence. According to a recent report by the US Census Bureau published in 2018, aging population the country is estimated to hit over 70 million by 2035. One of the most prominent areas of rapid diversification is care delivery. Additional documentation furnished by National Institutes of Health states that the older population is growing substantially and is likely to hit over 17% rise by 2050.This rise in aging population also paves way for low health status, posing substantial risks to public health. Non-communicable diseases are likely to be rampantly affecting aging population and low and middle income countries are likely to be at higher risks.

Frequent hospital visits are directly associated with growing older population across regions. A new report by University of Aberdeen specifies that the number of geriatric population admissions across hospitals has demonstrated a massive rise with a total 10% upsurge across nineteen major hospitals in Scotland.

Stringency in Mechanical Intervention for Safe Patient Handling across Care Centers Bolsters Growth

Manual patient handling across hospitals, nursing homes, as well as home care settings result in critical conditions such as musculoskeletal injuries. As care providers are exposed to intense exertion during patient transportation and handling. Occupational safety is substantially compromised while manual handling procedures across healthcare facilities. Several researches have been directed towards identifying potential risk factors and leveraging adequate safety measures to reverse such risks.

Mechanical intervention towards lifting and transporting patients significantly diminishes over exertions thereby improving safety amongst patients as well as care givers alike. Stringency in safe ergonomics to suit safe patient handling guidelines are likely to propel large scale adoption of patient lifting equipment. To cite an instance, The American Association for Safe Patient Handling and Movement (AASPHM) delivers requisite guidelines to monitor physical handling of patients as well specifies the situations wherein mechanical intervention is integral. These developments are poised to uptick rapid reliance and growth in global patient lifting equipment market.

Risks of musculoskeletal injuries amongst hospital staff is a substantial factor leading to compromised wellness and functional delivery amongst hospital staff. Several studies have been facilitated to analyze the amount of risks that hospital staff are exposed to deliver manual transportation amongst patients. These studies affirm the efficacy of mechanical lifting equipment in eliminating risks of musculoskeletal injuries amongst hospital staff. These factors are envisioned to raise adoption rates and concomitant growth in global patient lifting equipment.

Federal Governments facilitate Safe Patient Handling Protocols to Limit Injuries

On the back of astounding rise in musculoskeletal injuries amongst hospital staff led by manual physical handling of patients, several federal governments are initiating favorable laws to ensure optimum protection and safe working experience amongst hospital staff. In this line, California government has published Hospital Patient and Health Care Worker Injury Protection Act to protect the interests of hospital staff. Under the legislation, hospitals in California are obliged to develop safe patient handling policies and infrastructure protect hospital staff. These developments are likely to bolster palpable rise in the demands for patient lifting equipment.

Several studies were directed to evaluate the implications of safe patient handling legislation by California government. These studies affirm that safe patient handling practices in the hospitals reflected favorably towards reducing musculoskeletal injuries and over excretion amongst hospital staff during manual patient handling processes.

Handicare Launches Novel Portable Ceiling Lift for Superlative Patient Mobility

Aligning with legislative needs and safety norms necessitated across care facilities, Handicare which is internationally acclaimed for its patient handling equipment range has recently doled out a commercial portable ceiling lift across North America to encourage safe patient mobility across diverse facilities such as hospitals and home care settings by caregivers. This new range of patient lifting equipment seamlessly aids patient mobility and ensures safety at both patient and care giver ends, allowing the patient lifting equipment market to demonstrate sustainable revenue generation.

Besides organic strategies, leading market players are also investing in M&A business tactics to leverage growth. In this light, Arjo has announced about acquiring equity in Atlas Lift Tech that specializes in patient care delivery through mobility equipment as well as mobility tracking software. These developments are estimated to manifest adequate growth in global patient lifting equipment market in the coming years.

For improved and systematic market analysis, the global patient lifting equipment market is stratified into diverse segments. Following is a snapshot of core segmentation in global patient lifting equipment market.

By Product Type: Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Ceiling Lifts

Star & Wheelchair Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Sit-to-stand lifts

Bath & Pool Lifts

Lifting Slings

Lifting accessories

Owing to back injuries, a common occurrence amongst patients triggered by manual handling, ceiling lifts are gaining stupendous adoption owing to their superlative functional features such as robust prevention mechanism. Additionally, mobile lifting equipment is further anticipated to be a profitable, growth oriented segment in global patient lifting equipment market.

By End Use: Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care facilities

Others

Home care end use segment is likely to clock revenue maximization on the back of favorable prospects in home care developments.

Regional Outlook: Enteral Feeding Devices Market

On the basis of regional diversification, the patient lifting equipment market is demarcated into:

Europe

North America

APAC

RoW

Booming and favorable healthcare infrastructure, coupled with astonishing rise in older adults and aging population in North America are estimated to drive adoption and concomitant sales in patient lifting equipment across hospitals, nursing homes, and care centers in North America, positioning North America atop revenue maximization trajectory.

List of Major Players

Some of the potential forerunners in global patient lifting equipment market comprise Arjo, ETAC, Guldmann, Joerns Healthcare, Prism Medical, Invacare, Hill-rom Holdings, and Handicare amongst a trail of several others.

Key Market Movements

Workplace injury is a commonplace situation across hospitals and care facilities

Manual patinet handling is a growing concern that is leading to surged instances of musculoskeltal injuries amongst care givers

International legislation and significant efforts by federal governments to limit manual patinet handling is gaining momentum

Hospitals and nursing homes are actively improving their mechanical patinet handling infrastructure to comply with regulatory framework

Besides hospitals and nursing homes, home care facilities is emerging as a string sector to offer optimal care to geriatric population

Growing geriatric population therefore is estimated to push adoption of patient lifting equipment

Key Study Deliverables

Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the global patient lifting equipment market through the forecast span, 2019-25

Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities

A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

