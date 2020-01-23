Patient Monitoring Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth| BioTelemetry, Masimo, Johnson & Johnson Services, SunTech Medical

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Masimo, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Care Innovations LLC., Smiths Group plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunTech Medical Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

Global Patient monitoring systems continue their upward trend due to the rising preference of home cares, and remote monitoring. This trend will help establish the global patient monitoring system market with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and is estimated to reach USD 30.62 billion by 2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Patient Monitoring Systems market

Market Drivers

These devices help steadily monitor the patients’ health and helps identify the severity of the disease

Growing preference given to home care is also driving this industry due to the demand for remote monitoring devices required for proper home care

Market Restraints

High cost of this technology is one of the major factor currently hindering the market growth of the industry

With stringent government regulations regarding these devices are also one of the major factors halting the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as BioTelemetry Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Masimo, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Care Innovations LLC., Smiths Group plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunTech Medical Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

Global Patient Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation:

By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Cares

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

To comprehend Patient Monitoring Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Patient Monitoring Systems market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Monitoring Systemsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

