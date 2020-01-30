Patient Simulators Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

According to a new market research study titled ‘Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The market for global patient simulators is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing technological advancement and rising focus on patient safety in the market. Additionally, the future trend such as virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators in the patient simulators market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global patient simulators market include, CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., Gaumard Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Surgical Science, Surgical Science and Limbs & Things LTD among others. For instance, in January 2018, Laerdal Medical launched the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient simulator industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: 3D Systems launched Simbionix ARTHRO Mentor Express training simulator which designed to help medical professionals learn and perfect surgical procedures for knees, shoulders and hips on a portable and affordable tabletop platform.

2016: CAE Healthcare and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), together signed a collaborative agreement to design and develop an interactive screen-based simulation product.

