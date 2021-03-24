Patient Telemonitoring System Market Has Room to Grow | Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, GE Healthcare, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden

Patient Telemonitoring System is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.

Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.

Patient Telemonitoring System improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.

Global Patient Telemonitoring System Market including are; Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, GE Healthcare, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Abbott, Honeywell, SHL Telemedicine, and TeleMedCare

Market Segment by Type, covers

COPD

Diabetes

Cardiopathy

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Hospice Care

