Patient Warming Devices Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

Hypothermia is a major cause of death in severely wounded patients. Rewarming is a major challenge, particularly for those who need operative or angiographic intervention. Patient warming is more than providing relief to the patients. Patient warming devices help patients to tolerate the unintended loss of body heat by helping them achieve normal body temperature or normothermia, leading to faster recovery. Patient warming devices are primarily used in health care settings by physicians and nursing staff for better care of the patients during surgeries and patient transfer, severely injured or diseased patients, anesthesia treated patients, and in acute care settings.

List of key players profiled in the Patient Warming Devices market research report:

3M Healthcare, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, C.R. Bard, Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ), GE Healthcare, Geratherm Medical, HotDog Warming, Inspiration Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Stryker,

By Product Type

Surface Warming System, Intravascular Warming System, Patient Warming Accessories

By Applications

Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New Born Care, Others,

By End User

Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing facilities, Others,

The global Patient Warming Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Patient Warming Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Patient Warming Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

