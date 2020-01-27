Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2026

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 140 pages with table and figures in it.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Product Type (Cloud-based, and On-premises), By Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises) and By Region

This report studies the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Key Highlights

The Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market is gaining momentum and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Cloud-based segment leads the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market.

North America holds the largest share for Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market, and is estimated to dominate over the forecast period.

The small and medium-size enterprise dominates the global payroll & HR solutions & services market.

Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market is improving due to growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in enterprises is fuelling the global payroll & HR solutions & services market, which further upsurge the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market demand in future.

High requirement for managing the extensive workforce and increasing demand for changing traditional systems with improved global payroll & HR solutions & services platforms are likely to drive the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market growth.

Increase in the complexities payroll system owing to government rules and regulations require an efficient system for payroll operations. This fuels the global payroll & HR solutions & services market.

Cloud-based segment leads the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process.

In 2017, the cloud segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market. This demand for cloud is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for payroll & HR solutions & services due to advancement in new technologies, growing digitalization, growth in software industry, and increasing adoption of business process solutions by small and medium scale enterprises in this region.

In this region, U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the payroll & HR solutions & services market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players that include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Workday Inc., and others.

Growing population of software and rising awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits of implementation of HR payroll software is boosting the market growth in Europe.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Insights

The 2020 series of global market size, share, outlook, trends and growth prospects is a comprehensive analysis on global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market conditions. Major trends shaping the near and long term future of the industry, opportunities, drivers and restraints of Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market, detailed porter’s five forces analysis and competitive insights are included in the research report.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Share by Type

The report presents the detailed annual outlook of each product type of the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market to 2026. Cloud-based, and On-premises included in the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market report. Of these, Cloud-based occupies major share in the global industry.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Size by Application

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Payroll-HR Solutions and Services foams along with annual forecasts to 2026. Various applications that are studied in the report include Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Revenue by Region

The current Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market size in terms of revenue across 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa are studied in the report. In addition, historic data from 2018 and annual forecasts to 2026 are also included in the research report. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Payroll-HR Solutions and Services.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis by Company

Top 10 leading companies in global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, geographical locations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Payroll-HR Solutions and Services products & services.

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market News and Recent Developments

Latest news and industry developments in terms of Payroll-HR Solutions and Services expansions, acquisitions, organic & inorganic growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc are included in the report.

Scope

Long term perspective on the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services industry: 2019 (base year), 2020-2026 (forecast period)

Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market- Forecasts by Segments- Product Type and Application by geography.

The report provides the market outlook by 2 Product types including Cloud-based, and On-premises.

It provides the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market outlook by 2 applications including Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

outlook by 2 applications including Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market across countries in 5 regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa are covered.

Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market- Strategic Analysis Review

Key strategies opted by leading players

Short to Long Term Industry Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Supply side and Demand Side Drivers and Challenges

Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market- Growth Opportunities

Potential New Business Opportunities

Key Areas of Focus in forecast period

Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market- Competitive Scenario

10 companies are analysed in the report Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated, and Paylocity Corporation.

Company Peer-to-Peer Comparison

Company Profile and SWOT Analysis

Financial Analysis

