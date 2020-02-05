Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Pediatric Ultrasound Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Pediatric Ultrasound market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Pediatric Ultrasound industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

  • The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Pediatric Ultrasound market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
  • The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.
  • The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Pediatric Ultrasound market
  • The Pediatric Ultrasound market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report also brings forth important trends in the Pediatric Ultrasound market that are changing the dynamics of the market.
  • A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Pediatric Ultrasound market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Pediatric Ultrasound market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

growth dynamics of the market and an analytical overview of the key factors expected to exert a significant impact on the overall development of the market over the period 2017-2025.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Trends and Opportunities

A host of factors are leading to the increased demand for pediatric ultrasound devices in the global market, including the significant rise in prevalence of a number of pediatric diseases, the resultant rise in demand for increased number of diagnostic procedures, and the increased consciousness among parents about the need for early diagnosis of pediatric diseases. The low threat of exposure to harmful radiations as compared to other popular imaging techniques and technological advancements in the field of pediatric ultrasound are also expected to drive the market.

Additionally, vast untapped growth opportunities in developing and less-developed economies are also expected to drive the market for pediatric ultrasounds in the next few years. However, the market’s growth is expected to be restrained to a certain extent owing to the thriving industry of refurbished medical devices, limited availability of skilled resources, and some inherent limitations of the ultrasound technology that restrict their scope of use.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Geographical Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the report examines the global pediatric ultrasound market across regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the markets across developed regions such as North America and Europe are amongst the top revenue-grossers for the global market. The high prevalence of pediatric chronic heart diseases, high awareness among parents about children health, and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructures in these regions are the key factors driving the pediatric ultrasound market.

Over the report’s forecast period, however, the market for pediatric ultrasound in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit growth at the most promising pace, chiefly owing to the increased focus of government bodies on modernization of healthcare infrastructures and rising expenditure on healthcare and fitness. With the presence of some of the world’s leading medical device manufacturers such as Hitachi and Toshiba, Japan dominates the Asia Pacific pediatric ultrasound market.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Competitive Overview

The vendor landscape of the global pediatric ultrasound market features intense competition in terms of product pricing and product features. The rising demand for portable and handheld systems has compelled leading vendors to focus on this niche segment of the market to reap sustainable returns. Futuristic technologies such as 3D and 4D ultrasound devices are also gaining increasing acceptance across developed regional markets as well as developing regional markets, a trend that could result in excellent growth opportunities for vendors wanting to venture into the pediatric ultrasound market.

Some of the leading companies contributing to the development of the global pediatric ultrasound market are Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Boston Scientific, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote SpA, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Pediatric Ultrasound market have been covered

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • MEA
  • Latin America 

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

  • Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
  • Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Pediatric Ultrasound market
  • Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market
  • Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
  • Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings
  • 1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

