PEGylated Proteins Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

The process of chaining or modification of biological molecules by conjugation with non-immunogenic polymer and nontoxic polyethylene glycol to improve or modify the physicochemical property of molecule is known as PEGylation. PEGylation improves stability and solubility of drug and decreases immunogenicity by changing the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. PEGylation decreases the dose frequency by reducing renal excretion and proteolysis, and increases tension time of conjugates in blood and stability of drug. A variety of therapeutic peptides, proteins, and small drug molecules have been PEGylated to improve or alter pharmacokinetic parameters in order to benefit from various consequences.

The controlled releasable PEGs have been aimed to avoid any loss of efficacy by controlling the release of native protein from the conjugates into the blood. PEGylation of therapeutic proteins has enhanced the management of several chronic diseases, including cancer, leukemia, hepatitis C, rheumatoid arthritis, severe combined immunodeficiency disease, and Crohn’s disease. Pegaspargase, pegademase bovine, pegfilgrastim, certolizumab pegol, pegvisomant, pegaptanib, and interferons are the most important PEGylated drugs. Some of PEGylated products are in various development stages. The applications and rising adoption of PEGylation to treat various chronic diseases are likely to drive the PEGylated proteins market during the forecast period.

The PEGylated Proteins Market can be segmented based on product type, application, process, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into services and consumables. The services segment includes development, production, process developments, and feasibility study of PEGylate, and process of PEGylation. The consumables segment includes PEGylation kits and reagents.

In terms of application, the PEGylated proteins market can be segmented into hepatitis, hemophilia, cancer, multiple sclerosis, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. The others segment includes protein drug delivery and other diseases. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to drive the PEGylated proteins market during the forecast period. PEGylated proteins increase the stability of drug in body and gives better action as compared with normal drug. Presently, PEGylation is used for chemotherapy due to its associated benefits.

Based on process, the market can be segmented into chemical PEGylation, enzymatic PEGylation, and genetic PEGylation. These are main techniques or processes used in preparation of PEGylated proteins. End-users of PEGylated proteins are pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period led by increasing R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors globally.

Rising adoption of protein based drugs over non-protein based drugs is the key factor likely to drive the PEGylated proteins market during the forecast period. PEGylated proteins have wide applications and advantages over traditional therapy, and hence the adoption is high. Other factors such as increasing research and development funding by governments of different countries, growth of biological sector, and increasing protein stability and solubility are attributed to the growth of the PEGylated proteins market. Factors such as failure of drug development and recall of products are expected to hamper the PEGylated proteins market during the forecast period.

Major players in the PEGylated proteins market are Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., JenKem Technology, Celares GmbH, Biomatrik, Inc., Laysan Bio, Inc., Laysan Bio, Inc., and Creative PEGWorks.