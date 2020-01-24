The Pentagon wants to build one satellite per week. They are requesting factories to provide under its strategies to orbit seven new constellations, each having a different purpose .

The satellites would be slighter weighing just a couple of hundred kilograms, less expensive with about $10 million annually and shorter-lived for about five years compared to the current distinctive military satellites that weigh tons and eat billions of dollars but that are anticipated to serve for decades.

Derek Tournear, who is the director of the Space Development Agency, affirmed during a briefing in the Pentagon on Tuesday that they’re talking about the skill that is available to hover within 18 to 24 weeks.

Labeled that the National Defense Space Architecture, the platform is the first huge Tourneur’s initiative new bureau. He stated that numerous dozens of satellites throughout the year 2022 and then keep moving, projecting dozens of additional satellites every two years.

The first NDSA satellites would improve the capacity of the military to fire and detect objects such as surface. Others trail and might feel supersonic projectiles and pas the statistics to missile interceptors that are earthbound. He continued to say that at the 2026 fiscal

Read more at Pentagon Desires to Construct One Satellite in a Week