Peracetic Acid Market Increasing Demands and Sales 2018 to 2026
Global Peracetic Acid Market was valued US$650 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$1270 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.73 % during a forecast period.
The global Peracetic Acid market is segmented by end-use industry, by application, and by region. A peracetic Acid market is segmented into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Waste Water Treatment and Pulp & Paper. Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer are application segment of Peracetic Acid market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid) is an organic compound, which is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor close to acetic acid. Peracetic acid is used as an antimicrobial in various industrial as well as household processes, which includes food establishment, agricultural processes, medical facilities, lavatories, and dairy processing plants, pasteurizers in breweries, wineries and beverage plants.
Waste Water Treatment application segment demand is expected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Government initiatives to inculcate peracetic acid to treat wastewater is expected to benefit the demand growth.
The Disinfectant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilants and Disinfectant is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products.
The Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as India and China. The growing health concerns in the developing countries will boost the market. North America peracetic acid market size was estimated to be over USD 176.3 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust rate.
Key players profiled and analyzed in the report
Ecolab Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Diversey Inc., Kemira Oyj, Evonik Industries, Acuro Organics Ltd., Thai Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem LLC, Solvay S.A., Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc., Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Hydrite Chemical Co., Airedale Chemical Company Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Helios Group, Christeyns and Promox S.P.A are key players included in the Global Peracetic Acid market.
Scope of Global Peracetic Acid Market:
Global Peracetic Acid Market by End-Use Industry:
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Waste Water Treatment
Pulp & Paper
Global Peracetic Acid Market by Application:
Disinfectant
Sterilant
Sanitizer
Global Peracetic Acid Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Research Report prospects the Metal Nanoparticles Catalyst Market
Mercury Vapourmeter Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028
In this report, the global Mercury Vapourmeter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Mercury Vapourmeter market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Mercury Vapourmeter market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Mercury Vapourmeter market report include:
LUMEX Instruments
Leeman
NIC
Tekran
AZI
Vera Tecco
Ion Science
Ohio Lumex
Arizona Instrument LLC
Mercury Instruments USA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Stationary Type Mercury Vapourmeter
Portable Mercury Vapourmeter
Segment by Application
Environment
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics
Chemical & Material
The study objectives of Mercury Vapourmeter Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Mercury Vapourmeter market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Mercury Vapourmeter manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Mercury Vapourmeter market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.
Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2019 – 2029
Latest Report on the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market
PMR recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
As per the report, the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.
Essential findings of the report:
- Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments
- Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions
- Y-o-Y growth of the global Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market over the forecast period 2019 – 2029
- Key developments in the current Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market landscape
The report aims to address the following queries related to the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market:
- What are the most notable trends in the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market in 2019?
- How can prospective market players penetrate the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market in region 3?
- What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029?
- Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Oilfield Predictive Maintenance Market?
- How are companies marketing their products?
key players and products offered
