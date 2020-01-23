Perborates Market Development Analysis 2014 – 2020

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market was valued at US$ 685.60 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 945.53 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1 % during a forecast period.

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding packaging coating additives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in packaging coating additives market.

Packaging coating is characterized as a medium to give practical just as tasteful intrigue to different items identified with buyer products, healthcare, chemicals, food & beverages, and other such industries.

These confer additional features by giving chemical resistance, corrosion protection, attractive appearance, protection against various environmental factors, and more. The coatings are connected to various materials that are utilized during packaging ranging from paper to cans. Likewise, the broad use of applications of packaging coatings depends upon the type of resin and additives used in these materials. The mentioned characteristics make packaging coatings critical for all producers as it ensures safety, promotion, ease in supply, and convenience & customization for consumers.

Whereas stringent environmental and government regulations, and volatility of raw material prices hinder the growth of the market. Increasing demand for bio-based slip additives are expected to be the opportunity to grow the market in the forecast period, managing plastic waste from different industries are challenges to be faced by the key players in the market during the forecast period.

Based on function, the anti-block segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the packaging coating additives market during the forecast period. Inorganic anti-block additives are used in several packaging applications due to their cost effectiveness. Increase in population, increase in disposable income, and improvement in standard of living are boosting the demand for anti-block additives.

Antimicrobial additives offer better mechanical properties and high dimensional and chemical stability.

Increase in consumer awareness about health-related infections, rapid urbanization, and increase in population in APAC are boosting the demand for antimicrobial additives in Asia Pacific.

Based on Formulation, Water-based is estimated to be the fastest-growing formulation segment of the packaging coating additives market during the foreseen period. Due to its superior benefits such as lower VOCs, greater press stability, enhanced wash-up time, and improved heat resistance, the water-based segment holds the largest market in 2017.

Based on Application, Food packaging is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the packaging coating additives market during the forecast period. Food packaging involves plastic material, which is susceptible to friction, microbial activities, and fog. Growing demand for packaged foods and increasing investments and funding in food packaging application by packaging additives manufacturers are driving the food packaging application segment.

Geographically, APAC dominated the packaging coating additives market in 2017. The region is growing in Packaging production for plastic consumption coupled with increasing per capita disposable revenue. Growing awareness between consumers regarding additive benefits among packaging coating may promote regional growth during the forecast period. Europe and North America will continue to be the largest markets followed by APAC for packaging coating additives, collectively estimated to account for nearly three-fifth revenue share of the market by 2026. APAC region constitutes approximately 61% of the world’s population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.

Scope of Global Packaging Coating Additives Market:

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Function:

• Slip

• Anti-Static

• Anti-fog

• Anti-block

• Antimicrobial

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Formulation:

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Powder-based

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Application:

• Food

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Consumer

• Others

Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Packaging Coating Additives Market:

• Croda International Plc

• BASF SE

• Clariant AG

• Lonza Group

• 3M Company

• Arkema Group

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay S.A.

• ALTANA

• Brancher

• ColorMatrix

• Encres Dubuit

• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing

• Siegwerk Druckfarben

• T&K TOKA

• Toyo Ink

• Wikoff Color

