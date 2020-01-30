Performance Coating Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2028

In Depth Study of the Performance Coating Market

Performance Coating , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Performance Coating market. The all-round analysis of this Performance Coating market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Performance Coating market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Market: Dynamics

The vast range of highly important fields using performance coatings is the key driver for the global performance coatings market. The marine and power sectors are likely to be important to the performance coatings market in the coming years, among others. The power sector is so firmly established in the global economic structure that it has been one of the first adopters of performance coatings, which ensure better protection for wires and other electrical instruments. The progressive development of the power sector to make services more reliable is likely to entail rising demand from the global performance coatings market.

The steady growth of the material sciences has been important for the global performance coatings market, as it has provided the market an easy channel for innovations. The steady government support and private investment in the sector is likely to ensure steady growth of the performance coatings market.

Global Performance Coating Market: Segmentation

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is the dominant market for performance coatings and is set for steady dominance due to the presence of a booming manufacturing sector in the region. Countries such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar are set to emerge as major manufacturing centers for various sectors in the coming years, with China and India likely to drive the APEJ market on significantly. This will be a key driver for the performance coatings market in Asia Pacific except Japan, as performance coatings are likely to be ingrained as a key part of the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The APEJ performance coatings market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Various types of resin used to produce performance coatings include epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, and acrylic resin. Epoxy resin is the dominant resin in the global performance coatings market. The segment was valued at US$29.2 bn in 2017, accounting for 37% of the global performance coatings market.

Global Performance Coating Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global performance coatings market include AkzoNobel NV, Masco Corporation, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, and PPG Industries Inc.

