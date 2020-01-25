Permanent Magnet Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Permanent Magnet Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Permanent Magnet industry. Permanent Magnet market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Permanent Magnet industry.. The Permanent Magnet market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Electron Energy Corporation, Tengam Engineering, Inc., Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc., Bunting Magnetics Co., Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc., Galaxy Magnets, Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. (China), Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd. (China), Eclipse Magnetics (U.K.), Goudsmit Magnetics (Netherlands), Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (China), JPMF Guangdong Co., Ltd. (China), Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Thomas & Skinner Inc. (U.S.), Magx America, Inc. (U.S.), Magnum Magnetics Corporation (U.S.), Yantai Zhenghai Material Co., Ltd. (China), Intermetallics Japan Corporation (Japan), Ningbo Co-Star Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Risheng Magnets International Co., Ltd. (China), Sanvac (Beijing) Magnetics Co., Ltd. (China), Molycorp Magnequench (Canada), Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Kg (Germany), Zhong Ke San Huan (China)

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets, Ferrite Magnets, Samarium Cobalt Magnets, Alnico Magnets, Other Permanent Magnet

Automotive, Medical Technology, Environment & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Permanent Magnet market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Permanent Magnet. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Permanent Magnet Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Permanent Magnet market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Permanent Magnet market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Permanent Magnet industry.

