Personal Care Ingredients Market Moving Toward 2024 With New Procedures By Forencis Research

The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.

Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients

Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.

Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.

Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products

Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.

Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Threat of Pseudo Products

The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.

Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments

On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others

and Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic and Synthetic

and Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymer

Rheology Control Agent

UV Absorbers

Others

Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type

Synthetic

Natural

Organic

Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



