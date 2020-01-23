Personal Mobility Devices Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

Personal Mobility Devices Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Personal Mobility Devices Market.. The Personal Mobility Devices market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The rising geriatric population around the world has emerged as a key driver of the global personal mobility devices market. Apart from the geriatric population, caregiving services are also essential for people suffering from disability. A rise in the number of people living with a disability, either temporary or permanent, will fuel demand for personal mobility devices.

List of key players profiled in the Personal Mobility Devices market research report:

Argo Medical, Amigo Mobility International Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Incorporated, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Invacare, TOPRO, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Electric Mobility, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Briggs Healthcare, Kaye Products, Nova, Eurovema AB, Patterson Medical,

By Devices

Wheelchairs (Manual Wheelchairs, Electric Wheelchairs), Mobility Scooters (Boot Scooter, Midsize Scooter, Road Scooter), Canes (Folding Canes, Quad Canes, Offset Canes), Crutches (Axillary Crutches, Elbow Crutches, Forearm Crutches), Walkers (Standard Walkers, Knee Walkers, Rollators)

By Products

Patient Lifts (Manual Lifts, Power Lifts, Stand Up Lifts, Heavy Duty Lifts, Overhead Track Lifts), Stair Lifts (Indoor Stair Lifts, Outdoor Stair Lifts), Medical Beds (Electric Beds, Manual Beds – Stretchers, Low Beds, Water Beds), Bars and Railings, Commodes and Showers

The global Personal Mobility Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Personal Mobility Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Personal Mobility Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Personal Mobility Devices Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Personal Mobility Devices market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Personal Mobility Devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Personal Mobility Devices industry.

