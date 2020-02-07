Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2016 – 2024

Global Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

Regional Outlook

From a geographical perspective, the personalized cancer genome sequencing market has been examined in the report for regional markets such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the North America market presently dominates, followed by the Europe market. Factors such as the highly developed healthcare infrastructures, high prevalence of cancer, presence of some of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, and high expenditure on healthcare present vast development opportunities for the market in these regions.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to emerge as a promising destination for development of the personalized cancer genome sequencing market in the next few years. This regional market is expected to exhibit growth at a healthy pace in the next few years. Factors such as the rising disposable incomes, increased expenditure on healthcare and wellness, and an improving healthcare infrastructure across developing economies such as India and China will drive the market. The thriving medical tourism industry in these countries is also expected to be a key driving factor. However, high costs of personalized cancer genome testing could limit the rate of adoption of this technique across the region to a certain extent.

Global Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market: Competitive Dynamics

Although the scope of growth of the global personalized cancer genome sequencing market is huge, the market has witnessed the entry of very few companies owing to the stringent regulatory scenario governing the development prospects of new solutions and their marketing across regional markets with differing sets of approval processes. In the next few years as well, this factor is expected to permit few new players to foray into the global personalized cancer genome sequencing market.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Ambry Genetics, Beckman Coulter Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Cofactor Genomics, and BGI Americas Corporation.

