Personalized Gifts Market Product Functional Survey 2017 – 2025

The Biometric System Market is expected to reach USD 33.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 12.93 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period.

Safran, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, FUJITSU, Aware, Inc., Gemalto Cogent, Inc., BIO-key International, Inc., Precise Biometrics AB, secunet Security Networks AG., Thales Group, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch., Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC., Daon, Facebanx , HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., SUPREMA., IRITECH, INC., M2SYS Technology

“Product definition” This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the biometric system in the next 8 years. Biometrics is the mechanical term for body measurements and calculations which is related to human characteristics. Biometric systems depend on unique identifiers about biological characteristics in order to work efficiently. Unique identifiers include fingerprints, hand geometry, earlobe geometry, retina and iris patterns, voice waves, DNA, and signatures. Biometric system includes data through algorithms for a specific result, which is related to a positive identification of a user or other individual. Verification and identification are the two ways from which person identity can be determined using biometric technology. Verification confirms that a person is certainly same who they claim to be. On the other hand identification makes a one-to-many comparison to confirm an individual’s identity. Biometric system have various application like fingerprint recognition technology in e-passports, travel and immigration, e-visas. In April 2014, Cross match acquired DigitalPersona. Cross Match and DigitalPersona both are market leaders in biometric technologies. But due to overlap in collections the company further decided to amalgamate and offer customers a series of portfolio with solutions which is unparalleled in the biometrics industry.

Increasing usage of biometric technology in financial institutes and healthcare sectors

Growing use of biometric systems in criminal identification

Incorporation of biometrics in smartphones

High installation cost for biometric system

,By Authentication Type (Single Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication), By Component, By Function Type, By Application (Government, Military & Defence, Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Security, Travel & Immigration), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

