Personalized Packaging Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2025

As per the new market report published by Trends market research titled ‘Personalized Packaging Market’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025’, global personalized packaging market attained a value worth US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will possibly thrive at a promising CAGR of XX% over the forecast period (2018-2025). The global personalized packaging market has witnessed solid growth during the past few decades, owing to the increasing trend of luxury packaging. The increasing customization in packaging across the nations has given a major boost to the personalized packaging market.

Based on material type, the global personalized packaging market has been segmented into glass, paper & paperboard, plastic, and metal. The paper & paperboard segment is further clqassified as corrugated, carton board, and paper; the plastic segment is segmented ahead into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PP, PET, and others. By packaging type, global personalized packaging market is segmented into bottles, containers & jars, bags & pouches, cartons, envelopes, and boxes. By end use, only beverages and food segment are considered, beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food segment is segmented into baby food, sauces & dressings & condiments, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and others sub-segments. Alcoholic beverages are further categorized into beer, wine and spirits, non-alcoholic beverages are categorized into soda, juice, milk and bottled water.

Among packaging types, the bottles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with an estimated market value share of 24.0%, in 2018. However, bags & pouches segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Among end-use segments, beverages segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing customization in beer glass bottles is expected to boost the growth in the personalized packaging market.

Among geographic market segments, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the global personalized packaging market, during the forecast period. The market for personalized packaging in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR of XX%, during the forecast period, in term of value.

The key players that have been profiled in RRI’s global customized packaging market report include Owens Illinois Inc., Salazar Packaging, Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., PrimeLine Packaging, International Packaging Inc., Elegant Packaging, Pak Factory Inc., ABOX Packaging, ACG Ecopak, CB Group, SoOPAK Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, The Mondi Group plc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Glenroy Inc. and ProAmpac LLC.

The report analyzes the key drivers and restraints, as well as the personalized packaging market trends, and performs pricing analysis based on the average weighted model.

Globally, the personalized packaging market has been segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, end use, and region.

The segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type

• Glass

• Paper & Paperboard

o Corrugated

o Carton Board

o Paper

• Plastic

o HDPE

o LDPE

o LLDPE

o PP

o PET

o Others

• Metal

By Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Containers & Jars

• Bags & Pouches

• Cartons

• Envelopes

• Boxes

By End Use

• Beverages

o Alcoholic Beverages

? Beer

? Wine

? Spirits

o Non Alcoholic Beverages

? Soda

? Juice

? Milk

? Bottled Water

• Food

o Baby Food

o Sauces & Dressings & Condiments

o Dairy Products

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Others

o Overseas

o Railway

By Region

North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)”