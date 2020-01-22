Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Pet CBD Market Trends and Analysis Growth by 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Global Pet CBD Market – Overview

The global pet CBD market is projected to witness considerable growth over the coming years of the forecast period. This growth of the market is fueled by the growing research funding provided by some of the large corporations working in the market. Pet CBD market has also benefitted from the growing awareness among people. More and more veterinary professionals are recommending these products for treating the chronic disorders occurring among pets.

Global Pet CBD Market – Notable Developments

The global pet CBD market shows a fragmented vendor landscape with the presence of large pool of key players. Some of the key players in the market include names such as Bluebird Botanicals, Kat’s Naturals, PotNetwork Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Pet Releaf, Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp., and Pure Spectrum among others.

Some of the recent developments in the global pet CBD market are listed below:

  • In June 2019, PotNetwork Holding Inc. announced that its subsidiary Diamond CBD has introduced a wide range of new lines of CBD oil products in the market. These new products include CBD oil with olive oil, CBD oil honey tinctures, CBD oil with hemp seed oil, and full spectrum CBD MCT oils. The company expects to leverage the peaking consumer interests and growing preference for CBD products.
  • In September 2019, Pet Releaf, one of the biggest brands in the global pet CBD market, announced that the company has launched a special edition of their highly popular collection of Barking Dog Edibites®. The new edition is an all-natural and full spectrum regular CBD dietary supplement for dogs.

Global Pet CBD Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the increasing prevalence of GIT and bowel related disorders among pets. Just like humans, pets too suffer from sleeping or anxiety disorders and thus need special treatment. This has thus worked in favor of the pet CBD market.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the growing occurrence of cancer related complications. Cannabidiol treatment has thus become an important method for treating pet and helping the market to grow. Moreover, there has been a growing demand for different CBD derivatives in the market to treat chronic pet disorders. At times, there are cases of pet suffering from heart disorders or tachycardia. Treatment of such chronic disorders is also creating great demand for the market.

Global Pet CBD Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global pet CBD market has five key regional segments namely, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regional segments, currently North America is the most dominating one followed by Europe. The growth of the North America region is due to the presence of several animal research and development facilities. Whereas, the growth of the Europe market is due to the high prevalence of GIT related and bowel related disorders among the pets. In coming years, these two regions are expected to continue to lead the global pet CBD market.

Asia Pacific is expected to undergo considerable transformation over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to expanding production facilities in the region. Manufacturers are investing to expand the production of CBD capsules and oil cakes for the pets in countries such as India and China. It is expected to boost the development of the market in the region.

Global Pet CBD Market Segmentation

Source Type

  • Hemp plant derived
  • Marijuana derived

Indication Type

  • Sleep disorders
  • Epilepsy
  • Cancer
  • Bowel disorders

End-user

  • Veterinary hospitals
  • Veterinary clinics
  • Pharamcies
  • Pet shops

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

[email protected]

MARKET REPORT

Immunoassay Instruments Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Immunoassay Instruments market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Immunoassay Instruments industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Immunoassay Instruments Market.

Immunoassay is a laboratory-based diagnostic procedure performed using an immunological reaction of antibodies. Immunoassay instruments measure the formation of antibody-antigen complexes in blood samples or other body fluids and are commonly employed to detect analytes in qualitative (positive/negative) or quantitative manner. An example of qualitative analysis of immunoassay test include immunoassay test for pregnancy by detecting human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine samples. Immunoassay tests now-a-days are exploring new avenues of applications in diagnosing infectious diseases, toxicology testing, detection of cancer biomarkers and other drug monitoring tests. Immunoassay techniques are especially suited for analyzing compounds that are present in extremely low concentration (nanogram to picogram) and without any prior treatments to enhance its detection.
List of key players profiled in the report:

bioMerieux, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sigma Aldrich, Boditech Med

By Product Type
Chemiluminescence (CLI) Analyzers, Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers, Enzyme Immunoassay Instruments, Radioimmunoassay Analyzers, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Systems, Multiplexed Assay Systems,

By Application
Endocrinology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Autoimmune Diseases, Drugs of Abuse

The report analyses the Immunoassay Instruments Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Immunoassay Instruments Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Immunoassay Instruments market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Immunoassay Instruments market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Immunoassay Instruments Market Report

Immunoassay Instruments Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Immunoassay Instruments Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Immunoassay Instruments Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Immunoassay Instruments Market Analysis By Type

Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –

[email protected]

MARKET REPORT

Smart Dipstick Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Revenue, Challenges, Segments, Top Manufacturers, Demand, Globally Development, Competition Strategies, Application and Forecast to 2025

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Global Smart Dipstick Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts, and analytics. The report on the global Smart Dipstick industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Smart Dipstick market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision-makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

Key Companies
C-K Engineering
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
MTS
VEGA
ABB
Mobrey
SGM LEKTRA
Honeywell
Yokogawa

The report offers detailed coverage of the Smart Dipstick industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Smart Dipstick by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Smart Dipstick Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Smart Dipstick Market report:

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Smart Dipstick industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  • The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
  • Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Smart Dipstick industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
  • The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Smart Dipstick industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
  • The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Smart Dipstick Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Smart Dipstick Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Smart Dipstick market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Points from Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

* If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

About Us

Prominent Market Research has extensive coverage of diligence verticals of qualitative and quantitative reports across all the industries. In case your needs are not met by syndicated reports untaken by the foremost publishers, we can help you by proposing customized research elucidation by liaising with different research interventions saving your valuable time and money. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose preeminent research solutions at the most effective cost.

Contact Us

Michael, Sales Manager

Prominent Market Research

7309 Woodward Ave,

Apt 107, Woodridge, Illinois, USA, 60517

Phone: USA +1-630-361-6262

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: [email protected]

[email protected]

MARKET REPORT

Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market 2020: Industry Share, Demand, Size, Trends, Key Players, Growth, Gross Margin, Revenue, Value Chain, Innovation and Forecast Analysis till 2025

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The report offers detailed coverage of Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Companies
Apple
AT&T
Google
Samsung Electronics
Sprint
Telefonica
T-Mobile US
Vendors to Watch Out
Cyberdyne
IHealth Labs
Interaxon
IRhythm Technologies
Lark
Proteus Digital Health
Sotera Wireless
Withings
Emerging Vendors
Biosensics
Cambridge Temperature Concepts
Epson America
Evena Medical
Orpyx Medical Technologies
Qardio

The report offers detailed coverage of the Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru

The key points of the Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market report:

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
  • The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
  • Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
  • The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
  • The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
  • The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Key Points from Table of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

* If you need anything more than these then let us know and we will prepare the report according to your requirement.

About Us

Prominent Market Research has extensive coverage of diligence verticals of qualitative and quantitative reports across all the industries. In case your needs are not met by syndicated reports untaken by the foremost publishers, we can help you by proposing customized research elucidation by liaising with different research interventions saving your valuable time and money. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose preeminent research solutions at the most effective cost.

Contact Us

Michael, Sales Manager

Prominent Market Research

7309 Woodward Ave,

Apt 107, Woodridge, Illinois, USA, 60517

Phone: USA +1-630-361-6262

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: [email protected]

[email protected]

Trending