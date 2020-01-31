PET Containers Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

New Study on the PET Containers Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the PET Containers Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the PET Containers Market.

According to the report, that the PET Containers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the PET Containers , spike in research and development and more.

High-demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the Western Europe PET containers market over the forecast period, 2018 – 2028. In addition, PET containers are also expected to enjoy high preference during the next ten years. This is due to the fact that PET containers are affordable and can be recycled. Customers in the developed countries have become more health conscious and are switching from sugary soft drinks to the healthier and more natural drinks. The volume sales of PET containers for water has grown at more than 10% for the past few years in the U.S., Germany, Italy, etc.

PET Bottles continues to dominate the PET containers market with 58% share in 2018. APEJ will continue being the largest market for PET bottles.

PET containers demand slightly restricted by stringent regulations

According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, U.S. recycling rate for PET bottles and jars was 31.4% in 2014, which is expected to increase significantly in recent few years. According to PET Container Recycling Europe, recycling rate of PET bottles and containers in Europe was nearly 56.3% in 2016 with an increase of 7.3% as compared to 2014. In 2016, all 28+ EU countries exceeded the European Union minimum targets of 22.5% recycling.

Stringent rules & regulations is expected restrict the usage of PET containers in several parts across the globe. Widespread global concerns over the use of plastics bottles & jars has slightly impacted the demand for PET containers in most of the regions in the world. However, the demand may decrease further if there is a ban on the PET containers in any major countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, etc. Although, it is nearly impossible to eliminate the use of PET containers as other eco-friendly packaging solutions are still not economical to use.

