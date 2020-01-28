MARKET REPORT
PET Foam Market 2027- Demand and Sales Forecasts, Market Share, Market Size, Market Leaders
Multi-density Foams: Next Green Thing in the PET Foam Market
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has penetrated across a wide range of applications in the composites industry, owing to its superior mechanical properties such as lightweight, high mechanical strength, and high temperature resistance, over other plastics. PET has witnessed high demand in the foam landscape, with a substantial rise in the applications of PET foam in transportation, wind energy, and packaging industries. However, the growing demand for environmentally-friendly plastics has influenced the trends in the PET foam market in recent years.
Leading manufacturers of PET foam are increasing their focus on research & development (R&D) activities to find new ways to produce PET foam boards with recycled materials, while maintaining the reliability of their structural properties. Manufacturers are developing multi-density PET foams to sync with the environment-driven trends in the composites industry, while meeting the stringent technical requirements of composite materials such as PET foam, which are developed by governing bodies. Increasing environmental awareness among customers is encouraging stakeholders in this landscape to introduce multi-density, recyclable alternatives to standard PET foams.
For instance, in May 2017, Armacell – a leading player in the PET foam market – announced the successful market launch of its innovative multi-density structural PET foam core. The company declared that, this innovation is directed towards catering to industries’ demand for combining different densities in one foam core and multiple core designs to enhance the point load resistance, while keeping the weight at its minimum. In September 2017, the company introduced its multi-density foam core made of 100% recycled PET, making the new PET foam recyclable until the end of its service life, in order to cater to the growing demand for environmentally-friendly structural PET foam cores in wide-ranging industrial applications.
In 2018, the global market for PET foam reached a valuation of ~US$ 194 million, and the sales of low-density PET foam accounted for over half the revenue share of the market. Nevertheless, multi-density PET foams are likely to emerge as one of the most popular choices for customers with most industries turning toward environmentally-viable materials, shaping the future of the PET foam market.
Transportation Industry to Create Lucrative Sales Opportunities
The applications of PET foam in automotive and rail industries have been growing, as PET foam is being looked at as a viable option, mainly attributing to its light weight and high mechanical strength. Automotive and rail industries are being driven by the need for more energy-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles, without compromising on safety, and this will create new sales potential for PET foam in the transportation industry, in the coming years.
However, the application of PET foam is not limited to automotive and rail industries only, and is gradually gaining popularity, owing to the growing focus on sustainability. PET foam is being looked at as an ideal solution for marine applications. Manufacturers are looking at PET foam as it is sustainable, with superior thermal properties, along with being resistant to water absorption, as core materials in marine composite structures.
Manufacturers catering to the requirements of this industry include Gurit, with its recyclable PET foam-based products; and 3A Composites’ AIREX T90, a fire-resistant structural foam for mass transportation. These products are being manufactured not just to save resources, but also reduce operating costs and allow for economically-optimized road transport.
Wind Energy to go Fully Green with Sustainable PET Foam Structural Cores
The application of PET foam as a core material in windmills is gaining ground, as it is being employed in sandwich construction for blades, nacelles, and spinners. This comes due to a premium being placed on efficiency and versatility, and as such, the use of PET foam is becoming increasingly popular.
Manufacturers in the PET foam market are continuing to look into sustainable, yet efficient core elements for wind turbines. For instance, Armacell, a key player in the PET foam market, is looking at bigger and more efficient blades of windmills made from PET foam, due to its high temperature resistance, mechanical strength, and fatigue properties.
3A Composites, another global leader in the PET foam market, is enabling the use of environment- and resource-friendly materials in the manufacture of end products in the wind energy field. With renewability being an essential factor for growth and success, manufacturers’ R&D is now focused on reducing the burden on the environment.
Construction to Contribute Significant Demand to the PET Foam Market
The preference for lightweight materials in construction and architecture is taking on a bigger share of the market, as against traditional construction materials. The durability weight factor, along with ease in installation, has been driving the popularity of PET foam as a construction material. In 2018, the construction industry accounted for ~18% of the total market share, and this is unlikely to change during the forecast period.
The adoption of PET foam in construction has gained impetus due to the rapid pace of development around the world, especially in developing countries. The global construction sector is set to expand, particularly in the APAC region, which is certain to have an impact on the growth of the PET foam market. This can be attributed to the growing urban population, and increasing construction in the residential and non-residential sectors in the future.
Some of the key players in the market dealing in PET foam for construction include 3A Composites and Armacell International SA. 3A Composites’ structural foam AIREX is being marketed as sandwich composites for loadbearing and insulation in the same material. ArmaCell’s ArmaForm PET, a lightweight construction foam, is now being used at the economic railway stations in Saudi Arabia.
Availability of Alternatives Holding Back the PET Foam Market
Hampering the growth of the PET foam market, despite its sustainability, stiff competition comes from core materials such as styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), etc., that are the standard – popular for their lower density and mechanical strength, even in the lightweight food packaging materials industry.
While PET foam has the potential to become widely popular in the near future with a wide variety of applications, the continuous and repeatable production of PET foam can be challenging, which can discourage manufacturers from choosing this material. The manufacture of PET foam as a material requires additives and needs to be designed at high temperatures; the difficulty of the manufacturing process can also act as a deterrent to the growth of the industry.
Competitive Analysis
The PET foam market is fairly consolidated, with the top five players of the market accounting for ~80% share of the global market in 2018. These players are focusing on the research and development of new products to maintain their competitive edge.
Is something restraining your company's growth in the "PET Foam Market"?
Some of the key developments in the landscape in recent years, in the PET foam landscape, include:
- In 2018, 3A Composites, one of the leading players in the industry, launched the AIREX T92, a structural foam that uses PET bottles as a raw material, making it a sustainable product.
- 3A Composites also introduced the structural foam core AIREX, targeted at high-volume automotive applications, for all the industry’s diverse requirements.
- Armacell launched ArmaFix EcoLight, a pipe support solution to protect the insulation in a typical pipe hanger system.
Global Rice Bran Oil Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025
"Rice Bran Oil-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026"
The recent report titled “The Rice Bran Oil Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Rice Bran Oil market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
Request Free Sample Copy of this Report
Report Summary:-
- In the first section, the Rice Bran Oil Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Rice Bran Oil industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Rice Bran Oil Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for Rice Bran Oil industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves. Additionally, the sources of research, research processes, findings, conclusions are offered.
Rice Bran Oil-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Rice Bran Oil industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:
Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Rice Bran Oil 2014-2019, and development forecast 2020-2026
Main manufacturers/suppliers of Rice Bran Oil worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Rice Bran Oil market
Market status and development trend of Rice Bran Oil by types and applications
Cost and profit status of Rice Bran Oil, and marketing status
Market growth drivers and challenges
The report segments the global Rice Bran Oil market as:
Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2026):-
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America.
Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2026):-
Extraction, Squeezing.
Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2014-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):-
Food, Cosmetic, Industry, Other.
Global Rice Bran Oil Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Rice Bran Oil Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):-
Ricela, Kamal, BCL, SVROil, Vaighai, A.P. Refinery, 3F Industries, Sethia Oils, Jain Group of Industries, Shivangi Oils, Balgopal Food Products, King Rice Oil Group, CEO Agrifood Limited, Kasisuri, Surin Bran Oil, Agrotech International, Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, Wilmar International, Wanyuan Food & Oil, Jinrun, Shanxin, Jinwang.
The Report Provides Key Benefits for Market:-
- This in-depth market study will help to analyze and take informed decision in their respective field.
- Complete examination on market dynamics, market status, and competitive Rice Bran Oil view is offered.
- Forecast on Rice Bran Oil Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- All dynamic Rice Bran Oil Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- This research report will help to understand how the market will grow in the coming years let’s say next 5-6 years and so on.
Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market 2020: Which region will emerge as a frontrunner?
“””
Los Angeles, United State, January 28th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Microbiological Analytical Services market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Key companies functioning in the global Microbiological Analytical Services market cited in the report:
SGS, EAG Laboratories, Capsugel, Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., ORC Expert Services, Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center (FAPC), Dazmed Pharmaceuticals, NutraScience Labs, Eurofins Microbiology, Nexgen Pharma, Primera Analytical Solutions Corp., Pyxis Laboratories LLC, Vitakem, Barrow-Agee Laboratories, Applied Consumer Services, Inc., Biological Research Solution, Jordi Labs, Medipharm Laboratories, Inc., Microbe Inotech Laboratories Inc., Chromaceutical Advanced Technologies, Inc., Alliance Technologies, NHK Laboratories, Inc., Food Safety Consulting, Training & Testing, Avomeen Analytical Services, Dicentra
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Microbiological Analytical Services market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Microbiological Analytical Services market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Microbiological Analytical Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Microbiological Analytical Services market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Microbiological Analytical Services market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Microbiological Analytical Services market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Microbiological Analytical Services market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
Global Environmental Analytical Services Market 2020: What will restrain new entrants in market?
“””
Los Angeles, United State, January 28th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Environmental Analytical Services Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Environmental Analytical Services market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Key companies functioning in the global Environmental Analytical Services market cited in the report:
SGS, AVEKA, Inc., Modern Industries, Inc., ARRO Laboratory, Inc., 1Source Safety & Health, Inc., Turner Laboratories, Inc., Microbiological Associates, Inc., EMLab P&K, Barrow-Agee Laboratories, Eurofins Microbiology, Enartis Vinquiry, Battelle, Inc., Zalco Laboratories, Inc., Biosan Laboratories, Inc., Mocon, Applied Consumer Services, Inc., On-Site Mold Analysis, Inc., Merieux NutriSciences
The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Environmental Analytical Services market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.
Global Environmental Analytical Services Market: Segment Analysis
To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Environmental Analytical Services market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.
Global Environmental Analytical Services Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Environmental Analytical Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
What the Report has to Offer?
- Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Environmental Analytical Services market size in terms of value and volume
- Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Environmental Analytical Services market growth
- Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Environmental Analytical Services market
- Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
- Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
- Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Environmental Analytical Services market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions
