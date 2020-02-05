Pet Monitoring Camera Market emergence of advanced technologies and global industry analysis 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Pet Monitoring Camera Market by PMR

PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Pet Monitoring Camera Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Pet Monitoring Camera Market.

As per the report, the Pet Monitoring Camera Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Pet Monitoring Camera , surge in research and development and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Pet Monitoring Camera market are: Petcube, Furbo, Pawbo, Motorola, Vimtag, Cleverdog, Hive, Blink, Petzi, and Arlo, among others.

Vendors in the pet monitoring cameras market are partnering with professional behaviorists and trainers to enhance their products. For instance, in July 2018, Petcube partnered with Cesar Millan, a behaviorist, to improve the relationship between pets and their pets, utilizing its own technology platform.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Pet Monitoring Camera market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America Pet Monitoring Camera market is expected to be leading in terms of value with U.S. Pet Monitoring Camera market being the most attractive market. One of the major reason behind such a high market for pet monitoring cameras in North America is the overall number of pet owner households in the region. Developing countries such as China, India, Australia and others are expected to foresee increase in the adoption of pet care accessories in the coming years, which in turn will push the market for pet monitoring cameras in these countries as well.

