MARKET REPORT
Petroleum Resins Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2018 – 2026-end
Global Petroleum Resins Market size was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2026 register at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast. Global petroleum resins market is segmented by product, by application, by product and by region. Based on product, petroleum resins market is segmented into C5, C9, C5/C9, and hydrogenated. In terms of end user, petroleum resins market is divided into automotive, construction, packaging, consumer goods, personal hygiene and others. Paints, adhesives, printing inks, rubber, and tapes are application segments of petroleum resins market.
Geographically, petroleum resins market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Petroleum resins market is driven by increasing demand from end user such as personal hygiene, tire, automotive, printing inks, sealants, paints, specialty tapes, repositionable tapes, packaging tapes, and building & construction. Increasing demand for hydrocarbon resins in adhesives due to their properties such as good adhesion, improved adhesive bond strength, acid resistance, alkali resistance, and water resistance along with the increasing usage in book binding end-use industries are propelling the hydrocarbon resins market during the forecast period. Rise in regulations on a global level and constant up gradation as well as increasing shifts toward environment and sustainability trends are some factors hampering the petroleum resins market.
Global Petroleum Resins Market C5 resins segment leaded the petroleum resin market in 2017 owing to advantages of aliphatic C5 resins such as better glutinosity, good anti-ageing properties, fluidity, low volatility, and minimized odour. C5/C9 segment is estimated to witness a rapid growth due to its growing consumption in heavy end use industries. Moreover, the hydrogenated resin is set to grow at the highest rate due to eco-friendly and reliable nature offered. Adhesive and sealants grabbed major share of petroleum resin market. Petroleum resins are used as tackifiers in adhesives and sealants to improve tack, peel strength, specific adhesion, balance adhesion and cohesion, enhance high temperature performance, and decrease cohesive strength. Automotive industry leaded the petroleum resins market in 2017 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast owing to the use of petroleum resins in rubber compounding to enhance modulus of the compound and chipping resistance. North America market is foreseen to be lucrative markets for petroleum resins. Growing demand for hydrocarbon resins from some of the burgeoning sectors and factors such as high disposable income along with the increasing investments in the end-use industries are propelling the market growth, boosting the demand for the product.
Asia Pacific petroleum resin market is flourishing due to the expanding production capacities in the region, substantial investments, and automation. Moreover, the endless consumption of the product in some of the major end-use industries make the countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the market growth. Automotive manufacturing bases present in India, China, Japan, and South Korea are, in turn, expected to drive the petroleum resin market. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., Lesco Chemical Limited, Zeon Corporation, Seacon Corporation, Neville Chemical Company, Total Cray Valley, and Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd (Japan), Puyang Changyu Petroleum resins Co., Ltd.(China), Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc(South Korea), BASF SE(Germany), The Dow Chemical Company( U.S.), Cray Valley(France), and Neville Chemical Company.
Scope of the Global Petroleum Resins Market
Global Petroleum Resins Market, by Product:
• C5 • C9 • C5/C9 • Hydrogenated
Global Petroleum Resins Market, by Application:
• Paints • Adhesives • Printing Inks • Rubber • Tapes
Global Petroleum Resins Market, by Application r :
• Automotive • Construction • Packaging • Consumer goods • Personal hygiene • Others
Global Petroleum Resins Market, by Region:
• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America.
Key Players analysed in Global Petroleum Resins Market:
• Arakawa Chemical Industries • Eastman Chemical Company • Exxon Mobil Corporation • Kolon Industries • Lesco Chemical Limited • Zeon Corporation • Seacon Corporation • Neville Chemical Company • Total Cray Valley • Anglxxon Chemical Co. • Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd • Puyang Changyu Petroleum resins Co., Ltd • BASF • The Dow Chemical Company • Cray Valley
MARKET REPORT
High-melting Metals Market: Key Vendors, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Segmentation, Reliability & Insights for Next 5 Years
High-melting Metals Market report presents the size of the market by carrying out the valuation in the constrained time period. The major players dominating the market are focused upon throughout the by analyzing their revenue, their business summary, product segmentation along with the latest developments.
The High-melting Metals market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-melting Metals.
Global High-melting Metals industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
No of Pages: 123
SWOT Analysis of Key Players: Tejing Tungsten, Sanher Tungste, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Plansee Group, CBMM, Molymet, Codelco, JDC, CMOC, Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery, FuJian JinXin Tungsten, Treibacher Industrie, Wolfram, Climax Molybdenum, Global Advanced Metals, TaeguTec, JXTC, Wolfmet, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry,
Significant Facets concerning the Report:
International High-melting Metals Market Summary
Fiscal Effect on Economy
Global High-melting Metals Market Competition
International High-melting Metals Market Analysis by Application
Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy
Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis
Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis
Market Forecast
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global High-melting Metals Market have also been included in the study.
High-melting Metals Breakdown Data by Type
Molybdenum Metal
Tungsten Metal
Niobium Metal
Tantalum Metal
Rhenium Metal
High-melting Metals Breakdown Data by Application
Steel Industry
Electronics and Electrical
Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
Chemical Industry
Medical Industry
Aerospace
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of High-melting Metals
2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of High-melting Metals
3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Countries
5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Countries
6 Asia Pacifi Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Countries
7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Countries
8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of High-melting Metals by Countries
9 Global Market Forecast of High-melting Metals by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
10 Industry Chain Analysis of High-melting Metals
11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of High-melting Metals
12 Conclusion of the Global High-melting Metals Industry Market Research 2020
13 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market 2020 Demand Analysis, Production, Revenue and Industry Share of Manufacturer
The Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this trend is projected to continue following the same trend until 2026. Based on the industrial chain, Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.
From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts market.
Geographically, the global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 122 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts market are:
Sumitomo Riko, Vibracustic, Boge, Contitech, Bridgstone, TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., Hutchinson, Henniges Automotive, Cooper Standard, TUOPU, Zhongding, Yamashita, JX Zhao’s Group, Asimco, DTR VSM, Luoshi, GMT Rubber,
Segment by Type:
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
Segment by Application
General Industry
Marine Industry
Transportation Vehicles
Others
This report focuses on Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key Target Audience are:
– Manufacturers of Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts
Major Points from Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Share by Application (2014-2026)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size
2.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)
2.2.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)
3.1.2 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)
3.1.3 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type (2014-2020)
4.2 Global Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application (2014-2020)
5 United States
5.1 United States Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size (2014-2020)
5.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size (2014-2020)
6.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size (2014-2020)
7.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players in China
7.3 China Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type
7.4 China Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size (2014-2020)
8.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size (2014-2020)
9.2 Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Anti-Vibration Rubber Conical Mounts Market Size by Application
Continued…
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.
MARKET REPORT
Insurance Analytics Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025
Global Insurance Analytics Market: Snapshot
The global market for insurance analytics has gained momentum on account of the ease of administration and planning offered by structured and unstructured data within insurance. Insurance analytics has the capacity to bring a level of sophistication, lucrativeness, and order to the insurance companies. With constant changes in financial policies and regulations across regions, the insurance companies are compelled to use analytics to stay in control of thei operations. Hence, the demand within the global market for insurance analytics has been rising at a swift pace over the past couple of years. As companies and businesses become aware of the utility served by analytics, the market is expected to continually expand over the forthcoming years.
The intense competition amongst insurance companies has been a driving force behind the growth of the global market for insurance analytics. Moreover, the customers of insurance companies do not stay loyal to one company for long periods of time, and this keeps the insurance companies on their toes to keep their customer base intact. The stringent regulatory framework for insurance companies also necessitates the adoption of insurance analytics.The need to recalibrate the business models of insurance companies has provided an impetus to the growth of the global market for insurance analytics. Moreover, the analytics help companies in finding pragmatic solutions to discrepancies and deviances that arise during operations.
Global Insurance Analytics Market: Overview
The report details an exhaustive account of the global insurance analytics market along with numerous associated factors. The factors included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2017 to 2025. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in the environment.
The global insurance analytics market is mainly segmented on the basis of component, service, business application, deployment model, organization size, end-users, and regions. Based on component, the market consists of tool and service as key segments. Under service, managed service, professional services, consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance, are prime segments comprising the global insurance analytics market.
The business application criteria is divided into several segments such as claim management, risk management, process optimization, customer management and personalization, and others. Under deployment mode, the global insurance analytics market consists of two prime segments, viz. cloud and on-premises. The market consists of two segments again under the criteria of organization size, viz. large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises. Lastly, under end user, three prime segments comprise the global insurance analytics market: government agencies, insurance companies, and third-party administrators, brokers, and consultancies.
Global Insurance Analytics Market: Drivers and Restraints
This market is mainly being driven due to a large-scale adoption of decision-making process that highly depends on analysis of data derived from relevant insurance-based activities. Widespread advancements in analytical techniques is also responsible for significantly propelling the global insurance analytics market’s growth. Changing mindsets among masses regarding the need for proper insurance is another factor leading to an increased growth registered by the insurance analytics market.
However, risk of security breaches through the programs used for carrying out analytical programs is hindering the global insurance analytics market’s growth substantially. Lack of skilled workforce mainly in underdeveloped and remote regions is also proving to be detrimental to this market. Improper integration of relevant systems in certain regions where less awareness about insurance analytics exists is posing as a key obstacle to the market’s expansion too. Nevertheless, many players are carrying out extensive research and innovation to develop better services in the market, which is expected to dilute some of the restraints acting on the market.
Global Insurance Analytics Market: Geographical Outlook
This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Rapid advancements in cloud computing, data analytics software programs, and favorable government initiatives to spread awareness about the need for insurance are occurring in Europe and North America. Thus, these factors are highly responsible for making the market hold a leading position in this region. However, a rising awareness about the benefits of applying for insurance in Asia Pacific coupled with improving financial scenario is projected to make this region attract extensive growth in future.
Global Insurance Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape
Most companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to grow in global insurance analytics market. They also are taking part in partnerships, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, as key business strategies. The competition is expected to become highly intense as the number of players in the market increases. IBM, Verisk Analytics, Oracle, PrADS Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, TIBCO Software, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Vertafore, Applied Systems, MicroStrategy, Hexaware, Guidewire, Sapiens International, LexisNexis, Palantir, Birst, Pegasystems, OpenText, BOARD International, Mitchell International, QlikTech, Microsoft, and BRIDGEi2i, are key players operating in the global insurance analytics market.
