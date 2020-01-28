MARKET REPORT
Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Professional Survey and In-Depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2017 – 2027
Business Intelligence Report on the Shrink Bundling Films Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Shrink Bundling Films Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Shrink Bundling Films by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Shrink Bundling Films Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Shrink Bundling Films Market during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.
This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-4173
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Shrink Bundling Films market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Shrink Bundling Films Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Shrink Bundling Films Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Shrink Bundling Films Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Shrink Bundling Films Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Shrink Bundling Films Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Shrink Bundling Films Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Shrink Bundling Films Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Shrink Bundling Films Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-4173
Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the shrink bundling films market are:-
-
AEP Industries Inc.
-
Amcor Limited
-
Bemis Company, INC
-
Berry Plastics Corporation
-
Ceisa Packaging SAS
-
Coveris Holdings S.A
-
Novolex
-
Coveris Holdings
-
Paragon Films Incorporated
-
Hood Packaging Corporation
-
SIGNODE Industrial Group
-
Bollore
-
ROBAPAC
-
Others
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
The regional analysis includes:
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-4173
Why Companies Trust FMI?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
About Us
FMI is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.
Contact Us
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790
MARKET REPORT
Motorcycle Footwear Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity
Global Motorcycle Footwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Motorcycle Footwear Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG, Three-Circle, NIC Components, Nippon Chemi-Con, MARUWA & Torch.
Motorcycle Footwear Market Overview:
If you are involved in the Motorcycle Footwear industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defence & Others, , X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V & Others and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.
You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1405194-global-motorcycle-footwear-market-2
Motorcycle Footwear Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025
Motorcycle Footwear research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
The segments and sub-section of Motorcycle Footwear market are shown below:
The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V & Others
Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defence & Others
Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corp, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo, Walsin, Kemet, Samwha, Vishay, JDI, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua, EYANG, Three-Circle, NIC Components, Nippon Chemi-Con, MARUWA & Torch
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1405194-global-motorcycle-footwear-market-2
If opting for the Global version of Motorcycle Footwear Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:
• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1405194
Key Answers Captured in Study are
Which geography would have better demand for product/services?
What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?
Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?
How feasible is market for long term investment?
What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Motorcycle Footwear market?
Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?
What influencing factors driving the demand of Motorcycle Footwear near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Motorcycle Footwear market growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1405194-global-motorcycle-footwear-market-2
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Motorcycle Footwear market.
Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Motorcycle Footwear market, Applications [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defence & Others], Market Segment by Types , X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V & Others;
Chapter 2, objective of the study.
Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.
Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Motorcycle Footwear Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;
Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;
Chapter 11 and 12, Global Motorcycle Footwear Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels
Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with Global Motorcycle Footwear Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].
About Author:
HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.
Contact US :
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ
New Jersey USA – 08837
Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218
[email protected]
ENERGY
Global Digital Printing Technology Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Mondi Plc, WS Packaging Group, HP Inc.
The report on the Global Digital Printing Technology market offers complete data on the Digital Printing Technology market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Digital Printing Technology market. The top contenders Mondi Plc, WS Packaging Group, HP Inc., Xerox Corporation, Quad/Graphics, Inc., DuPont, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Agfa Graphics, Brother Industries, D.Gen Inc., Hollanders Printing Solutions, Electronics for Imaging of the global Digital Printing Technology market are further covered in the report .
Free Access to the sample pages of the report at: http://www.extentresearch.com/request-for-sample.html?repid=17328
The report also segments the global Digital Printing Technology market based on product mode and segmentation Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, Dye Sublimation. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetic Products, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Industry, Automotive Industry of the Digital Printing Technology market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Digital Printing Technology market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Digital Printing Technology market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Digital Printing Technology market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Digital Printing Technology market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Digital Printing Technology market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
Read Full Report Here @ http://www.extentresearch.com/global-digital-printing-technology-market-2018-industry-research.html
TOC of Report Contains 15 Sections which Clarifies Global Digital Printing Technology Market Quickly are:
Sections 1. Industry Synopsis of Global Digital Printing Technology Market.
Sections 2. Digital Printing Technology Market Size by Type and Application.
Sections 3. Digital Printing Technology Market Organization Producers analysis and Profiles.
Sections 4. Global Digital Printing Technology Market 2018 Analysis by key traders.
Sections 5. Development Status and Outlook of Digital Printing Technology Market in the United States.
Sections 6. Europe Digital Printing Technology Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 7. Japan Digital Printing Technology Industry Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 8. China Digital Printing Technology Market Report Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 9. India Digital Printing Technology Market Development Status and Outlook.
Sections 10. Southeast Asia Digital Printing Technology Market Improvement Status and Outlook.
Sections 11. Digital Printing Technology Market Figure by Areas, Applications, and Sorts (2018-2023)
Sections 12. Digital Printing Technology Market Dynamics.
Sections 13. Digital Printing Technology Market Factors Analysis
Sections 14. Research Findings and Conclusions of Digital Printing Technology Market.
Sections 15. Appendix.
The report on the global Digital Printing Technology market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Digital Printing Technology market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Digital Printing Technology Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Digital Printing Technology market in addition to their future forecasts.
Do Inquiry For Global Digital Printing Technology Market Report At: http://www.extentresearch.com/inquiry-for-buying.html?repid=17328
Global Digital Printing Technology Report mainly covers the following:
1- Digital Printing Technology Industry Overview
2- Region and Country Digital Printing Technology Market Analysis
3- Digital Printing Technology Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
4- Production by Regions by Technology by Digital Printing Technology Applications
5- Digital Printing Technology Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
6- Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Digital Printing Technology Market Forecast
7- Key success factors and Digital Printing Technology Market Share Overview
8- Digital Printing Technology Research Methodology
About Us
Extent Research provides market research reports to industries, individuals and organizations with an objective of helping them in their decision making process. Our library includes industry & country research reports covering micro markets. This comprehensive collection of market research reports include market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more…
MARKET REPORT
Global Coated Abrasives Market 2026 – Bosch Group, 3M, Cabot, EI du Pont de Nemours, Henkel, Imerys, Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain Abrasives)
The Global Coated Abrasives Market report presents the historic, current and expected future market size, position, of Coated Abrasives industry. The report further indicates the upcoming challenges, restraints and unique opportunities in the Coated Abrasives market. The document demonstrates the trends and technological advancement ongoing in Coated Abrasives industry. In addition to the current inclinations over technologies and capabilities, the report also presents the variable structure of the market, worldwide. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Coated Abrasives market. The report covers all information on the Global and regional markets including old and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as Global predominant vendors’ information.In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Companies, such as Bosch Group, 3M, Cabot, EI du Pont de Nemours, Henkel, Imerys, Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain Abrasives), Allied High Tech Products, Almatis, Barton, Buffalo Abrasives, Calumet Abrasives, Cinetic Landis Grinding, CUMI, Deerfos, Electro Abrasives, Fujimi, Global Material Technologies, Hermes Schleifmittel, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive.
The Coated Abrasives market interprets the new industry data and also includes business tactics, development plans, import/export details. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market. The research analysts give an intricate depiction of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The Coated Abrasives market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryandresearch.com/report/Global-Coated-Abrasives-Market-Status–2015-2019–and-Forecast–2020-2024–by-Region-Product-Type–End-Use/156947#samplereport
This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Coated Abrasives Market for the period 2026–2026. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around n- no. of tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Coated Abrasives Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.
The report studies the global Coated Abrasives market status and forecast 2026, categorizes the global Coated Abrasives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Non-woven, Paper, Cloth, Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building, Industrial, Household, Others
Reasons to Buy
1) Highlights key Coated Abrasives industry priorities to aid organizations to realign their enterprise strategies.
2) Develop/modify small business development strategies by employing substantial Coated Abrasives growth offering emerging and developed markets.
3) Encourage the global Coated Abrasives market decision-making process by understanding the plans which exude commercial interest concerning services and products, segmentation and industry verticals.
4) Conserve reduce some time undertaking entry-level study by identifying the Coated Abrasives expansion, dimensions, top players and sections
5) Researched overall universal global Coated Abrasives market trends and forecast along with all the factors driving the current Business, in addition to those endangering it.
6) An overview of the company with respect to the stance it presently holds in the market is presented in the report.
Research Methodology:
– Primary research was performed by interrogating the key executives from the industry. These discussions help to fill-in the data gaps after secondary research.
– Secondary sources such as encyclopaedia, website, directories, and databases were used to explore and obtain information useful for this extensive study.
– Experts from manufacturers and particular suppliers – have been interviewed to get and verify critical information as well as to analyze the future forecasts.
– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, which is a key element of the reports.
Browse full report @ https://www.industryandresearch.com/report/Global-Coated-Abrasives-Market-Status–2015-2019–and-Forecast–2020-2024–by-Region-Product-Type–End-Use/156947
Apart from this, the global Coated Abrasives market can be better analyzed through geographical as well as regional categorization of the market, which is also included in the report. The evaluation of the Coated Abrasives market characteristics and performance depends on the qualitative as well as quantitative methods to clarify about the current position and forecast trends in the Coated Abrasives market on the global basis. For making the information better understandable, the professionals and analysts have incorporated diagrams, statistical figures, flow charts, and case studies in the global Coated Abrasives market report.
In the end, Coated Abrasives market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.
Request customize:-
If you wish to find more details of the report or want a Customization Please contacts us. You can get a detailed of the entire research here.
Contact Us @ [email protected]
Motorcycle Footwear Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity
Global Digital Printing Technology Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Mondi Plc, WS Packaging Group, HP Inc.
Global Coated Abrasives Market 2026 – Bosch Group, 3M, Cabot, EI du Pont de Nemours, Henkel, Imerys, Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain Abrasives)
Incredible Possibilities In Serverless Architecture Market Key Players
Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Mondi Plc, HP Inc., Xeikon N.V.
World Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics
Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2025
Europe Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026
Global Industrial Smart Meter Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Landis+Gyr, Itron, Siemens, Kamstrup, Elster Group
Equine Supplement Products Industry Analysis by Top Participants as BAYER AG, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH., EQUINE PRODUCTS UK LTD, KENTUCKY EQUINE RESEARCH. | Outlook till 2027
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.