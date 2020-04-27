Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Over the last few years, the packaging is among the high growth industries driving by expanding pharmaceutical, FMCG, manufacturing, and healthcare sector globally. Packaging helps in identification of products, protects the contents of the product from leakage, contamination, spoilage, and etc. Moreover, various manufacturers are using packaging as a promotional strategy to attract the attention of the consumers while buying. Therefore, pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which are specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectable, solutions & suspensions, and others. Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities, and growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging is expected to driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding pharmaceutical industry, affluence in developing countries such as India and China, technological development, innovation in the packaging material, and rise in the generic market are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection, availability of substitute for plastics such as glass and metal, and fluctuation in raw material price may limit the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market during the forecast the period.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in the future? Request a Brochure Here

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Segmentation

The pharmaceutical plastic packaging market has been classified by product type, material type, application, and veterinary vaccine packaging type.

Based on product type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:

Bottles

Containers

Blister Packs

Closures

Vials

Others

Based on the material type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Others

Based on the application, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Droppers

Oral Care

Topical Medication

Based on the veterinary vaccine packaging type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:

Poultry

Livestock

Aquaculture

Canine

Others

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Overview

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to growing demand for injectable drug administration, the rise in sustainability concerns coupled with increasing recycling rate of plastics in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, expanding demand for moisture proof and deoxidizing medical plastic moisture proof closures used in the plastic bottles is increasing with the growing trend of OTC (over the counter) drugs are the main factors that can propel the market revenue growth of pharmaceutical plastic packaging in the near future. Based on product type, bottles segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period attributed to the high availability of plastic bottles along with growing demand for administering of oral medicines as well as over the counter drugs.

For More Actionable Insights into the Competitive Landscape of Global Market, Get a Customized Report Here

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market followed by Europe owing to established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness among people, and companies are focusing on developing eco-friendly pharmaceutical packaging products to protect the environment. Japan is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period owing to rise in demand for improved healthcare services.

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market are Amcor Ltd., MeadWestvaco Corporation, RPC Group, COMAR, LLC, Capsugel Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, O.Berk Company, LLC, Dickinson and Company, Owens-Illinois, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Pretium Packaging Corporation, Tim Plastics, Inc., and others