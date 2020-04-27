MARKET REPORT
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players
Over the last few years, the packaging is among the high growth industries driving by expanding pharmaceutical, FMCG, manufacturing, and healthcare sector globally. Packaging helps in identification of products, protects the contents of the product from leakage, contamination, spoilage, and etc. Moreover, various manufacturers are using packaging as a promotional strategy to attract the attention of the consumers while buying. Therefore, pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which are specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectable, solutions & suspensions, and others. Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products.
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints
Factors such as increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities, and growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging is expected to driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding pharmaceutical industry, affluence in developing countries such as India and China, technological development, innovation in the packaging material, and rise in the generic market are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period.
However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection, availability of substitute for plastics such as glass and metal, and fluctuation in raw material price may limit the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market during the forecast the period.
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Segmentation
The pharmaceutical plastic packaging market has been classified by product type, material type, application, and veterinary vaccine packaging type.
Based on product type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:
- Bottles
- Containers
- Blister Packs
- Closures
- Vials
- Others
Based on the material type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:
- Polypropylene
- Polyester
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyethylene
- Others
Based on the application, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:
- Liquid
- Droppers
- Oral Care
- Topical Medication
Based on the veterinary vaccine packaging type, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is segmented into the following:
- Poultry
- Livestock
- Aquaculture
- Canine
- Others
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Overview
Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to growing demand for injectable drug administration, the rise in sustainability concerns coupled with increasing recycling rate of plastics in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, expanding demand for moisture proof and deoxidizing medical plastic moisture proof closures used in the plastic bottles is increasing with the growing trend of OTC (over the counter) drugs are the main factors that can propel the market revenue growth of pharmaceutical plastic packaging in the near future. Based on product type, bottles segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period attributed to the high availability of plastic bottles along with growing demand for administering of oral medicines as well as over the counter drugs.
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on the geographic region, the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market followed by Europe owing to established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness among people, and companies are focusing on developing eco-friendly pharmaceutical packaging products to protect the environment. Japan is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period owing to rise in demand for improved healthcare services.
Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market are Amcor Ltd., MeadWestvaco Corporation, RPC Group, COMAR, LLC, Capsugel Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, O.Berk Company, LLC, Dickinson and Company, Owens-Illinois, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Pretium Packaging Corporation, Tim Plastics, Inc., and others
2020 FeCr Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2026
Detailed Study on the Global 2020 FeCr Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the 2020 FeCr market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current 2020 FeCr market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the 2020 FeCr market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the 2020 FeCr market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the 2020 FeCr Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the 2020 FeCr market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the 2020 FeCr market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the 2020 FeCr market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the 2020 FeCr market in region 1 and region 2?
2020 FeCr Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the 2020 FeCr market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the 2020 FeCr market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the 2020 FeCr in each end-use industry.
Glencore-Merafe
Eurasian Resources Group
Samancor Chrome
Hernic Ferrochrome
IFM
FACOR
Mintal Group
Tata Steel
IMFA
Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal
Jilin Ferro Alloys
Ehui Group
Outokumpu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Carbon Type
Low Carbon Type
Other
Segment by Application
Stainless steel
Engineering & alloy steel
Other
Essential Findings of the 2020 FeCr Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the 2020 FeCr market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the 2020 FeCr market
- Current and future prospects of the 2020 FeCr market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the 2020 FeCr market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the 2020 FeCr market
Top Emerging Trends Impacting the Global Chocolate Confectionery Market
The research report titled “Chocolate Confectionery” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.
Key manufacturers are included in “Chocolate Confectionery” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Mars, Inc.
Mondel?z International, Inc.
The Hershey Company
Nestl?
Ferrero Group
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major applications as follows:
Boxed
Countlines
Molded Bars
Seasonal Chocolates
Straightlines
Others
Major Type as follows:
Milk
Dark
White
Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion
Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year
The India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market features the presence of several players that are either indigenous, or are global players that have a subsidiary company in this market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report.
Technological advancements to strengthen their product offering is the key focus of top players in the India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market. To attain this, investments in R&D and construction of modern manufacturing units are key focus of top players in the said market.
Key players operating in the India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market include 3M, Antrix Hygiene Ltd., Medi-Vet Animal Health LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Raman & Weil Pvt. Ltd., Schulke India Pvt Ltd., Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd., ipca Laboratories Ltd, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., PSK Pharma Private Limited, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Sanosil Biotech Pvt. Ltd., UPS Hygiene Pvt Ltd., and Zep Superior Solutions.
According to the TMR report, India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market is likely to proliferate at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2014and 2020. At this pace, the market is likely to be worth INR 1,390.2 Cr by 2020-end.
Based on formulation, chlorhexidine gluconate-based formulations enjoy greater demand over other formulations. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
High Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection boosts Growth
According to lead author of the study, “The increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection (HAIs) is fuelling the demand for sterilizing equipment and disinfectors in hospital environments in India. The number of hospital acquired infection and secondary infection post surgery are alarming in India. Hospital acquired infection and secondary infection are related to vast mortality in the country.
Public healthcare institutions mainly serve the vast population in India. Due to free consultation, free hospitalization, and mostly free medication public hospitals are recourse of the large Indian population living below poverty line. In spite of immense government initiatives to offer quality healthcare at public healthcare centers, the volume of patients served are much higher than the capacity of these centers.
Lack of adequate consultants, lack of proper testing equipment, lack of hygiene and cleanliness are some basic issues of public healthcare institutions that need to be addressed. This has necessitated use of right grade sterilizers and equipment disinfectors. Thus, the sterilizers and surgical and equipment disinfectors market in India in benefitted.
Availability of Vast Funds by Private Healthcare Institutions to Upgrade Services pushes Growth
Private healthcare institutions in India are witnessing an overhaul too. Availability of massive funds from private investors is leading to service and facility upgrade at every level. Private healthcare institutions, especially large hospital chains such as Apollo Group and Fortis Group serve affluent patients who are excessively picky about patient services.
Equipment sterilization and hygiene standards are some parameters these patients satisfy themselves with before taking medical care. This is boosting the demand for sterilizers and equipment disinfectors from hospitals in India.
On the flip side, negligence on part of service personnel and lack of knowledge of support staff in hospital environments poses challenges to the growth of India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market.
Nevertheless, rising government support in terms of awareness programs and dispensing funds is likely to aid the growth of India sterilizers and surgical, dental care, and equipment disinfectors market.
