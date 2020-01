Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Unbelievable Growth|Sonic Healthcare, Genelex, GENEWIZ, Rxight, 23andMe

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Sonic Healthcare, Genelex, GENEWIZ, Rxight, 23andMe, Inc., PGXT, OneOme, LLC, Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bayer AG, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Luminex Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer.

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need for identifying the influence of medicines on genes.

Drivers and Restraints of the Pharmacogenetic Testing market

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of skilled individuals that can conduct and provide valuable insights from the test results is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Company profile section of players such as Sonic Healthcare, Genelex, GENEWIZ, Rxight, 23andMe, Inc., PGXT, OneOme, LLC, Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bayer AG, BGI, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Luminex Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer.

Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Segmentation:

By Type: Single Gene Tests, Array-Based Tests, Whole Genome Sequencing & NGS, Whole Exome Sequencing

By Sample: Blood, Saliva

By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Genomics, Immunology & Hypersensitivity, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies, Direct-To-Customer Services

To comprehend Pharmacogenetic Testing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Pharmacogenetic Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacogenetic Testingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Pharmacogenetic Testing Manufacturers

Pharmacogenetic Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Pharmacogenetic Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

