Phosphate Esters Market By Business Methodologies, Financial Overview And Growth Prospects Predicted By 2027

Companies Mentioned:

Akzo Novel N.V.

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

Castrol Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lanxess

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

Phosphate esters (or organophosphates) is a class of organophosphorus compounds also considered as esters of phosphoric acids. Phosphate esters find widespread usage in numerous consumer-oriented and industrial products. These are excellent hydrotropes and effective coupling agents with outstanding wetting, emulsification, and detergency. Their stability and solubility in alkali state find wide applicability in manufacturing household cleaning products.

The global phosphate esters market is segmented by type and application. With respect to the type, the phosphate esters market is sub-segmented as triaryl phosphate ester, trialkyl phosphate ester, alkylarylphosphate esters, and others. While, on the basis of application, the phosphate esters market is segmented into surfactants, fire retardants, lubricants, agrochemicals, plasticizers, hydraulic fluids, and others.

