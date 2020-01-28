MARKET REPORT
Phosphate Esters Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2028 Forecast Research Report
Phosphate esters are organic esters that, when used with carefully selected additives, provide a group of synthetic fluids that can be used where fire resistance is required.
The research study presented in this report provides a complete and intelligent analysis of the global phosphate esters market’s competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographic advancement. The research study was prepared using in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyzes from the global market for phosphate esters. On the global market for phosphate esters we have also received absolute dollar opportunities and other forms of market analysis.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, cost of manufacturing, prices, and other key factors associated with the global market for phosphate esters. All findings and data provided in the report on the global market for are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you identify key opportunities for the globally available market for phosphate esters in different regions and nations.
The report’s authors have segmented the global market for phosphate esters by product, application, and region. Global market segments for phosphate esters will be analyzed based on market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players in the global market for phosphate esters, taking into account their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, covered areas, product portfolios and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments include- Market trends and dynamics, Supply and demand market size, Current trends / opportunities / challenges, Competitive technological breakthroughs, Value chain, and stakeholder analysis.
The report was compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and seasoned analysts ‘ observations) and secondary research (that involves reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a full qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data collected from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the value chain of the industry.
A separate analysis of prevailing parent market trends, macro- and micro-economic indicators, as well as regulations and mandates is included under the study’s scope. The report thus projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
• Comprehensive background analysis, including parent market assessment Important changes in market dynamics
• Market segmentation up to second or third level
• Historical, current and projected market size from a value and volume perspective
• Reporting and evaluation of recent developments in the industry
• Market shares and strategies of key players
• Emerging niche segments and regional markets
• Objective market trajectory assessment
• Recommendations for firms to strengthen market footing
As far as the region is concerned, this research report covers nearly all major regions around the globe, such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Pacific. Regions in Europe and North America are expected to show an upward growth in the coming years. While in Asia Pacific regions the market for phosphate esters is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecast period. Cutting-edge technology and innovations are the North America region’s most important traits and that’s why most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Also expected to grow in the near future is phosphate esters market in the South, America region.
This market report for phosphate esters provides a comprehensive market overview that provides the competitive market scenario among the industry’s major players, a proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Market Report on phosphate esters will help a business or individual to take appropriate business decisions and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth limiting factors, market risks, market situation, competitor market estimation.
The expected market growth and development status of phosphate esters can be better understood through the five-year forecast information presented in this report This Market Research Report on phosphate esters helps as a broad guideline that provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals
Market Segmentation:
• By Type
◦ Triaryl Phosphate Ester
◦ Trialkyl Phosphate Ester
◦ Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester
• By Application
◦ Surfactants
◦ Fire Retardants
◦ Lubricants
◦ Agrochemicals
◦ Plasticizers
◦ Hydraulic Fluids
• By Region:
◦ North America
▪ North America, by Country
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
▪ North America, by Type
▪ North America, by Application
▪ North America, by End User
◦ Western Europe
▪ Western Europe, by Country
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• The Netherlands
• Rest of Western Europe
▪ Western Europe, by Type
▪ Western Europe, by Application
▪ Western Europe, by End User
◦ Asia Pacific
▪ Asia Pacific, by Country
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• Indonesia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
▪ Asia Pacific, by Type
▪ Asia Pacific, by Application
▪ Asia Pacific, by End User
◦ Eastern Europe
▪ Eastern Europe, by Country
• Russia
• Turkey
• Rest of Eastern Europe
▪ Eastern Europe, by Type
▪ Eastern Europe, by Application
▪ Eastern Europe, by End User
◦ Middle East
▪ Middle East, by Country
• UAE
• Qatar
• Iran
• Saudi Arabia
• Rest of Middle East
▪ Middle East, by Type
▪ Middle East, by Application
▪ Middle East, by End User
◦ Rest of the World
▪ Rest of the World, by Country
• South America
• Africa
▪ Rest of the World, by Type
▪ Rest of the World, by Application
▪ Rest of the World, by End User
Major Companies:
BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Elementis PLC, Solvay S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical company, Ashland Inc., Castrol Ltd., Stepan Company, Dow Chemical company, Croda International Plc, Israel Chemical Ltd., Clariant, Lakeland Laboratories Ltd., Daihachi chemical co..
POS Software Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2027| LightSpeed POS, ShopKeep, Vend Limited
POS Software market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 42.49 Bn by 2027.
The POS software stores information and maintains all records within a database. It offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. The software helps in streamlining billing and order processing, inventory and stock management, sales monitoring and reporting, employee management, cross channel returns management, customer relationship and experience, and loyalty programs and gift cards activities
Countries such as the UAE, the UK, Belgium, Canada, the US, France, and Singapore are heavily adopting the cashless mode of payments owing to rising digitization and better internet infrastructure. On the other hand, Russia, Egypt, and Indonesia are among the countries that are embarking toward the path of electronic payments that would allow POS providers to address diversified needs in varied verticals. As the industry players are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of POS software is continuously increasing.
The POS software market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global POS software market. Whereas, North America, followed by APAC, holds the highest market share in the POS software market in 2018.
The growth of North America POS software market is propelled by the presence of wide number of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. The region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, have their own large retail chains, and have retail companies that conduct business operations across the world. For instance, in 2019, Appetize, the Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform, partnered with Restaurant365, a cloud-based, restaurant management software platform, to combine and automate their ordering systems, accounting, and operations management. Also, NEM Ventures, venture capital and investment subsidiary of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem, invested in Cyclebit POS software to facilitate payments using cryptocurrencies in Northern America.
The providers of advanced POS software are dedicated to ensure the goal of cashless payment by delivering smooth and secure platform. A few initiatives are undertaken by POS software providers, which, in turn, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Brill Mindz, a top application development company, delivered Monasabatna POS Software in Saudi Arabia. The Monasabatna POS is a cloud-based POS software that provides the advantage of signing in and working from anywhere.
Some of the other notable players in the global POS software market include AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infor Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Intuit, Inc., LightSpeed POS Inc., ShopKeep, Vend Limited, among others.
The report segments the global educational robot market as follows:
Global POS Software Market – By Component
- Software
- Services
Global POS Software Market – By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Global POS Software Market – By Application
- Inventory Tracking
- Purchasing Management
- Sales Reporting
- Customer Engagement
- Others
Global POS Software Market – By End User
- BFSI
- Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Others
Global POS Software Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (MEA)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
Manufacturing ERP Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2027|CBO Infotech, CRIMS (Unicode Solutions), Gamut Infosystems Ltd.
The manufacturing ERPs are broadly used in diverse industries, including food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, more. Owing to growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector and stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence are the few factors driving the market. On the contrary, high upfront costs indulge in installing and upgrading the software might act as an obstacle in the growth of manufacturing ERP market.
Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyse a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the ERP market in the near future. AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several ERP service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the manufacturing ERP in the coming years.
India has the fastest growing economy, which has created intense competition with the country’s exposure to advanced technology, has necessitated the implementation of ERP solutions across various industries for streamlining different processes of operation, finance, and alignment of resources is increasing. The manufacturing industry needs to handle several processes such as inventory management, procurement, design process, order management, quality control processes to meet the emerging need of the end-users. Several manufacturing industries, such as automotive oil, steel, retail, and pharmaceutical companies, have already implemented an ERP solution. The adoption of ERP software in the Indian market is gaining traction due to the presence of a large number of SMEs. The Indian market comprises around 60% of the SME companies who already adopted these manufacturing ERP solutions that are attributed to the low-cost manufacturing ERP solutions as well as the availability of a considerable number of skilled technical and functional talent. There are various benefits of using ERP solutions such as reduced manufacturing cycle time, reduced inventory, reduced error in ordering reduced planning cycle time, reduced requirement of manpower, better utilization of resources, increased customer satisfaction, enable faster response to changing market situations, and enables outreach.
The manufacturing ERP market by application is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, energy, food & beverage, chemicals, retail & garments, and others. The food & beverage holds a significant share in the market, whereas, retail & garments is expected to be the fastest-growing end user industry during the forecast period. The ERP solution for the F&B industry allows the entrepreneurs and managers of the company to perform different assignments, such as discovering new recipes as well as monitoring the production costs effectively and rapidly. The retail ERP software comprises of single database which permits different departments to communicate with each other efficiently.
The major players operating in the market for manufacturing ERP market are CBO Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CRIMS (Unicode Solutions), Gamut Infosystems Ltd., SAP SE, Netsoft Solutions India Private Limited, Teknovative Solution, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group plc, and Infor Inc. among others.
The report segments the India manufacturing ERP market as follows:
India Manufacturing ERP Market – By Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud
India Manufacturing ERP Market – By End User Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Metallurgy
- Pharmaceuticals
- Energy
- Food & Beverage
- Chemicals
- Retail & Garments
- Others
Aircraft MRO Market 2020 Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027
The global aircraft MRO market was valued US$ 80.38 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 119.41 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) process is an essential and unavoidable aspect of every business. A proper MRO of an aircraft or its component can help businesses to avoid significant risks to their survival. Thus, aviation industry players majorly focus on creating appropriate business processes and infrastructure to support. The growth of the commercial as well as military segments in the aviation industry is likely to fuel the MRO market growth during the forecast period. Further, due to growth in the global population that can afford air travel is one of the factors boosting the growth of the aviation MRO market. With the increase in the population, the demand for new aircraft procurement is also rising along with the surge in shift timings, thus leading to the need for frequent MRO activities. Additionally, improved service quality, increased competition, and lowered service fares are among the crucial factors benefitting both mature and developing market segments around the globe.
The deployment of various retrofitting technologies, which refers to the implementation of newer technologies on older aircraft fleet, help increase passenger comfort and safety and also facilitates the airlines in maintaining their older fleet. The continuous advancements in the aircraft technologies is resulting in up-gradation of MRO capabilities. This is due to the fact that the MRO service providers are constantly seeking up gradation and procurement of newer technologies in order to service the newer aircraft as well as retrofit the upgraded technologies on the older aircraft fleets. The global commercial airlines in the current scenario are holding on to their older aircraft fleet owing to the drop in fuel prices. This factor is compelling the airlines to opt for MRO activities frequently, which is facilitating the MRO service providers to offer the airlines to retrofit the aircraft fleet with newer technologies. The retrofitting trend is soaring among the MRO service providers, which is driving the growth of aircraft MRO market. Similar trend is also anticipated to continue over the years, and thus, integration of advanced and modern technologies on older aircraft fleet is expected to change the aircraft MRO market landscape as well as face of aviation industry.
Aircraft MRO Market – Geographic Breakdown, 2018 & 2027
The report segments the global aircraft MRO market as follows:
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Component
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Global Aircraft MRO Market – By End-User
- Commercial
- Military
Global Aircraft MRO Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
