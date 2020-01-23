Phosphorus & Derivatives Industry: Global Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Home Decor Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 6.7%.

Global Home Decor Market

An increase in trend of the home decoration, growth in the economy & income, enhancing living standards, rapid expansion of real estate sector industry and urban population across the globe, and construction activities are some of the promient factors behind the growth of the global home decor market. On the other hand, high cost of materials are expected to limit the growth of the global home decor market.

Residential sector segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period . The maximum share in the market is attributed to the rise in interest and trend of home decoration in consumers. An altering trend towards creative and innovative furnishing amd furniture has influenced the customers to invest in home decor products. An increase in preference for compact products in the house are expected to increase the deamdn for foldable furniture, which delivers ease of storage and convenience.

The shift in consumer preference towards adoption of eco-friendly products has increased the application of the product in locations of the house like bedroom, bathroom, outdoor, and indoor. Many raw materials are used in the manufacturing of furniture includes metal, plastic, glass, and leather. Additionally, rise in popularity of multifunctional furniture because of its greater convenience is boosting the growth of furniture in the global home decor market.

By distribution channel, home decor market is classified by online and offline. Online segment is estimated to hold the US $ XX Mn share in the global home decor market during forecast period because of the online retailing delivers more discounts and extensive options to purchase the product. The online platform becomes popular because of it offers the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. With an online platform, a consumer can compare the price of product on different websites, Online platforms also deliver the home delivery and free shipping and Exchange & return offer turns to increase the home decor market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global home decor market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rise in demand home décor as urbanization is rising and changing the lifestyle in this region. Rapid expantion of the interior design industry in developing countries like Indonesia, China, and India has increasing the demand for home décor products. Additionally, rise in inclination towards eco-friendly products have augmented the trend of waste material application to originate a fashionable look.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Home Decor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Home Decor Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Home Decor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Home Decor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Home Decor Market

Global Home Decor Market, by Product Type

• Furniture

• Textiles

• Floor Coverings

Global Home Decor Market, by Application

• Commercial Sector

• Residential Sector

Global Home Decor Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Key Players, Global Home Decor Market

• Kimball International

• Herman Miller

• Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

• IKEA Herman Miller

• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

• Costco Wholesale

• Home24

• J.C. Penney

• Otto

• Sears Holdings

• Target

