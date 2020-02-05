Photonic Crystals Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025

Global Photonic Crystals Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Photonic Crystals industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Photonic Crystals as well as some small players.

Scope of the Report

The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for overall components and modules internalizing photonic crystals in value terms for each individual component, as well as in module and volume terms wherever possible, from 2017 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.Â

The report forecasts the market size for –

– Photonic crystal-enabled components and modules such as LEDs, solar and PV cells, displays, biosensors, image sensors, optical fibers, discrete and integrated optical components, and lasers and supercontinuum sources.

– Forecasts are classified on the basis of application vertical, photonic crystal dimension, geographic region and individual country markets.

The Summary and Highlights chapter provides a snapshot of key findings of the report.

The Overview chapter discusses the theoretical overview of photonic crystals provides an overview of the market size of components and modules internalizing photonic crystals for the duration of 2017- 2023. It also establishes the theoretical ground for better appreciation of the technology and commercial promise of photonic crystals across applications and domains.

Chapters 4 through 11 discuss individual components and modules that employ photonic crystals. Each chapter provides a detailed analysis of the current state of photonic crystal applications. The chapters also discuss the market potential in terms of verticals, dimensions and geographic regions. The basic theory behind these modules and the advantages photonic crystals provide them over conventional methods and material also are examined.

The U.S. Patent Analysis chapter highlights the patent activity of photonic crystals. The chapter classifies the patents awarded based on functional categories such as design innovations; energy applications of photonic crystals; fabrication and synthesis methodologies; integrated circuits and quantum dots; laser applications of photonic crystals; lighting applications of photonic crystals; photonic crystal fiber applications; sensor applications of photonic crystals and telecommunications applications of photonic crystals.

The Vendor and Stakeholder Analysis chapter details the major stakeholder classes engaged in photonic crystal commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players.

Reasons for Doing the Study

BCC Research published its original report on photonic crystals in 2011, followed by updates in 2012 and 2015. In this third update, forecasts are revised slightly upward from previous reports. The upward revision stems from the growing awareness of photonic crystals and a more realistic appraisal of the technologys likely influence on components and modules.

Photonic crystals can rival electrons in terms of sheer versatility, an issue that will certainly inform the approach adopted by different stakeholders toward this technology. This report provides a quantitative roadmap that will analyze this approach.

To accurately chart the scope of photonic crystals poses a challenge. The simplicity of its technical premise opens doors to numerous integration possibilities. This report aims to sort through the most relevant and timely integration approaches by identifying the specific components and modules that may emerge as the largest adopters of photonic crystals. This way, the reader can derive an accurate estimate of the market size of not only the overall picture, but also of specific components and modules in terms of applications, geographical regions and dimensions of the photonic crystals employed.

Report Includes:

– 63 data tables

– An overview of the global market for photonic crystals, their materials and technologies

– Analyses of market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of Photonic crystal enabled components and modules such as LEDs, solar and PV cells, displays, biosensors, image sensors, optical fibers, discrete and integrated optical components as well as lasers and supercontinuum sources

– Detailed analysis of photonic crystal applications and their future demand

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Canon Kabushiki Kaisha, MicroContinuum, NEC Corp., Obducat and Panasonic”

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Photonic Crystals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Photonic Crystals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Photonic Crystals in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Photonic Crystals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Photonic Crystals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Photonic Crystals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Photonic Crystals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.