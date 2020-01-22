MARKET REPORT
Photosensitizer Drugs Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis
Photosensitizer Drugs Market: Introduction
- Photosensitizer drugs or photosensitizing agents are used in the photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of cancer. These agents are exposed to a specific wavelength of light to produce active form of oxygen that kills nearby cancer cells. Various forms of photosensitizer drugs includes porphyrin derivatives, Aminolevulinic acid (ALA), chlorines, and others.
- First generation photosensitizers, porphyrin derivative (PD) are effective for treating brain, lung, laryngeal, gastric, skin, and esophageal carcinomas to a certain degree. Photosensitizing agent called porfimer sodium, or Photofrin, is a U.S. FDA approved drug used in PDT for the treatment of esophageal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
- Second generation photosensitizers are based on porphyrin structure such as benzoporphyrins, texaphyrins, purpurins, naphthalocyanines, and phthalocyanines
- Another commonly used photosensitizer is 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA), which is majorly used for oral leukoplakia, owing to the benefits of low-light dose
- Photosensitizers, such as mono-aspartyl chlorine e6 (NPe6), temoporfin, and hexylpyropheophorbide (HPPH), are based on the chlorine structure.
Key Drivers of Global Photosensitizer Drugs Market
- Increase in prevalence of cancers and rise in the burden of dermatology disorders are key factors projected to boost the global photosensitizer drugs market during the forecast period
- According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), head and neck cancer accounted for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S. in 2017. The report indicated that approximately 65,000 individuals would develop head and neck cancer. This is anticipated to increase the demand for photosensitizer drugs in the near future.
- Skin diseases are considered to be significantly common and rank fourth among the most common illnesses globally
- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every three cancers diagnosed is skin cancer and according to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics, one in every five Americans would develop skin cancer in their lifetime
- Baby boomer population susceptible to a range of cancers and skin diseases is expected to drive the demand for photosensitizer drugs during the forecast period.
North America to Dominate Global Photosensitizer Drugs Market
- Rise in prevalence of skin disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, increase in prevalence of cancers, and surge in the number of cosmetologists using PDT, are likely to propel the demand for photosensitizer drugs in the region
- Acne is considered to be one of the most common skin conditions in the U.S., which affects over 50 million people every year. Its prevalence is known to be higher in women, affecting over 15% of the total adult women population.
- Psoriasis is known to affect over 7.5 million people in the U.S. each year, with higher prevalence in population aged between 45 years and 64 years
- This significant rise in the prevalence of skin diseases and economic burden of these diseases create demand for cost-effective modes of treatment. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global photosensitizer drugs market.
- The photosensitizer drugs market in the U.K. is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, owing to approval of drugs indicated for cancer, increase in R&D expenditure on oncology, and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in the country
- Growing attention toward new anti-cancer therapies is also an important factor that is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period
- In October 2019, Theralase Technologies Inc. was granted a European Patent for their anti-cancer light-activated photodynamic compounds (PDCs)
- Rise in the burden of skin disorders, including acne, psoriasis, and presence of a large baby boomer population, which increases the risk of cancer in developing countries, such as India and China, are key factors augmenting the photosensitizer drugs market in Asia Pacific.
Key Players Operating in Global Photosensitizer Drugs Market
Major players operating in the global photosensitizer drugs market are:
- Galderma laboratories
- BIOFRONTERA AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- LUMIBIRD group (Quantel Medical)
- Theralase Technologies Inc
- Quest PharmaTech Inc.
- Modulight Sorin
- Excel Lasers Limited
MARKET REPORT
Waste Stripper Machine Market by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Risk Analysis, Industry Share, Driving Factors, Deployment Policy, Innovative Technology, Product Scope, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025
Global Waste Stripper Machine Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Waste Stripper Machine industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Key Companies
He Bei Jin Guang Packaging Machine(CN)
Ruian Aoer Machinery
Bobst
Therm-o-Type
Koten Machinery
Kylin Machine
Chen Li Machinery(CN)
The report offers detailed coverage of the Waste Stripper Machine industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Waste Stripper Machine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Waste Stripper Machine Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Waste Stripper Machine Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Waste Stripper Machine industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Waste Stripper Machine industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Waste Stripper Machine industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Waste Stripper Machine Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Waste Stripper Machine Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Waste Stripper Machine market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
MARKET REPORT
Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand Deployment Model and Growing Prominence Analysis by 2025
Waste to Energy (WTE) Market 2020-2025 provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.
Key Companies
EEW Energy from Waste
GGI
GreenEfW Investments Limited
Enerkem
Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy
Plasco Energy Group Inc.
Wheelabrator Technologies
CNTY
The report offers detailed coverage of the Waste to Energy (WTE) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Waste to Energy (WTE) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Waste to Energy (WTE) Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Waste to Energy (WTE) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Waste to Energy (WTE) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Waste to Energy (WTE) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Waste to Energy (WTE) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Waste to Energy (WTE) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Waste to Energy (WTE) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
MARKET REPORT
Water Analytical Instruments Market 2020 Industry Players Analysis, New Innovation, Growth Prospects, Size, Growth, Revenue, Development Policy, Business Share, Regional Trends and Forecast To 2025
Global Water Analytical Instruments Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts, and analytics. The report on the global Water Analytical Instruments industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Water Analytical Instruments market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision-makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.
Key Companies
Metrohm
Shimadzu Corporation
Xylem Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific
General Electric
Hach
Horiba
Hanna
Mettler Toledo
Sansel
ABB
Emerson Process
Honeywell
Elexon Electronics Pty Ltd
Myron
The report offers detailed coverage of the Water Analytical Instruments industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Water Analytical Instruments by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Water Analytical Instruments Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Water Analytical Instruments Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Water Analytical Instruments industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Water Analytical Instruments industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Water Analytical Instruments industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Water Analytical Instruments Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Water Analytical Instruments Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Water Analytical Instruments market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
