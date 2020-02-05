MARKET REPORT
Phototherapy Equipment Market – Overall Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth in the World
The aim of the study by QMI is to evaluate the global market in phototherapy equipment for the 2020-2028 forecast periods and provide readers with an objective and accurate analysis. The study presented in this report will help producers and manufacturers in the industry. The article provides a comprehensive review that may be of value.
The report commences with brief information of the global phototherapy equipment market. This report sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The report includes important facts and statistics on the global phototherapy equipment market.
A global phototherapy equipment market is provided in this next section. This involves market introduction and a standard product definition phototherapy equipment. This section provides readers with market value and year-by-year growth. Annual growth gives readers a wider view of growth patterns during the forecast period.
The report focuses on macro-economic, demand and supply drivers, constraints, and important patterns. In order to better inform the decision-making system of clients, the impact analysis for weighted average model-based growth drivers is present in the report.
The report will be updated on a number of market opportunities, which leading phototherapy equipment companies can benefit from, to provide readers with up-to-date information on the latest developments on the global phototherapy equipment market. As the healthcare sector develops continuously, it is vital for phototherapy equipment manufacturers to develop key business strategies to keep a track of current developments and trends. This section provides detailed insights into the sourcing of raw materials, supply chain, regulatory approvals, price analyses, list of distributors and cost structure.
Considering the broad spectrum of the international phototherapy equipment market, QMI’s report provides important insights, analysis and forecast segmentation. Data are divided into product type, method, technology and region on the global phototherapy equipment market. This segment-specific analysis also offers a country-specific forecast taking all key parameters of the global phototherapy equipment market into consideration.
The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape of the global phototherapy equipment market to give readers an overview of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the categories of suppliers throughout the entire value chain and their participation in the global phototherapy equipment market.
QMI is committed to providing its clients with impartial and independent solutions for market research. Each QMI report is assembled after an extensive and comprehensive research. In order to give you the most comprehensive and accurate information, we use a mix of proven and innovative methodology. Primary research, secondary research, business research, focused interviews and social media analysis are our main sources of research.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
• Long lamp
• CFL
• LED
• Fiber optic
By Application:
• Skin diseases
• Neonatal Jaundice
By End-User:
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Home Users
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Type
◦ North America, by Application
◦ North America, by End-User
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Type
◦ Western Europe, by Application
◦ Western Europe, by End-User
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Type
◦ Asia Pacific, by Application
◦ Asia Pacific, by End-User
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Type
◦ Eastern Europe, by Application
◦ Eastern Europe, by End-User
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Type
◦ Middle East, by Application
◦ Middle East, by End-User
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Type
◦ Rest of the World, by Application
◦ Rest of the World, by End-User
Major Companies:
GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Atom Medical Corporation, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc.
Microcontrollers (MCU) Product Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018-2026
The report on â€œMicrocontrollers (MCU) is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Microcontrollers (MCU) market is divided into 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. Based on Application Microcontrollers (MCU) market is bifurcated into Automotive, Computer, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Communication. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Driving factor boost market by increasing popularity of touch screen technology, automotive industry Growth, decreasing microcontroller prices, and growing demand for medical electronics. However increasing penetration of smart grid systems creates a major opportunity for market. Nowadays technology is chiefly used in smart cards for ensuring better safety to electronic banking transactions and government IDs such as security applications, mass-transit fares, medical records, and passports.
Automotive Application segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. According to 2012, automotive industry accounted to dominant revenue share of around 31% in the market. During the forecasting period automation is core of the technology used for designing hybrid and electric cars that is usually used in microcontrollers. Considerable demand for hybrid and electric cars has increase due to products switching to environment friendly.
32-bit MCU segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. These 32-bit microcontrollers hold much more processing power than their predecessors 8-bit and 16-bit controllers. Also 8-bit and 32-bit MCUs differ from costs, ease of use, CPU performance, efficiency in hardware near functions and static power consumption. A typical 8-bit microcontroller execute configurations between 10 and 30 MIPS, 16-bit microcontrollers can execute between 20 and 40 MIPS and 32-bit microcontrollers often can run between 80 to 100 MIPS. All different bits monitor power and speed and show a significant improvement with upgrading technology.
Asia Pacific holds major share of Microcontrollers (MCU). Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR for MCU market during the forecast period. Around 40% of market share is contributed by Asia Pacific region and further followed by North America and Europe. The North America market, gaining popularity in terms of value and volume and shows the balanced growth. The European MCU market is grow at steady pace as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features.
Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, ATMEL, Fujitsu, Samsung, Renesas Electronics, Freescale Semiconductor
Scope of the Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market
Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by Product:
8-bit
16-bit
32-bit
Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by Application:
Automotive
Computer
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Communication
Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players analyzed in the Global Microcontrollers (MCU) Market Report:
Renesas Electronics Corporation
NXP Semiconductor
Microchip Technology
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
Texas Instruments
ATMEL
Fujitsu
Samsung
Renesas Electronics
Freescale Semiconductor
Anticorrosion Coatings Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2032
In this report, the global Anticorrosion Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Anticorrosion Coatings market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Anticorrosion Coatings market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Anticorrosion Coatings market report include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
PPG Industries
Akzonobel
The Sherwin-Williams
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Hempel
Jotun
Ashland
RPM International
Kansai Paint
Nycote Laboratories
Diamond Vogel
Nippon Paint
Dupont
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Solvent-Borne
Water-Borne
Solvent -Free
Hot Melt
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Marine
Energy and Power
Construction and Infrastructure
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
The study objectives of Anticorrosion Coatings Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Anticorrosion Coatings market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Anticorrosion Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Anticorrosion Coatings market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Anticorrosion Coatings market.
Proppant Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026
Market Scenario
Global Proppant Market was valued US$7.06 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$11.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.29%.
The report segment of Global Proppant Market based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the proppant market can be classified into sand, resin coated, ceramic. Based on application, the proppant market is divided into shale gas, tight gas, coal bed methane, others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
The Global Proppant Market is estimated to register significant growth in the near future due to anticipated rise in global crude oil prices, which is likely to revamp the global shale industry. Large technically recoverable reserves in Asia Pacific coupled with increase in consumption of proppant per well is anticipated to act as a key market driver over the next few years. Gaining popularity of ceramic proppant on account of excellent properties including high strength, conductivity, and crush resistance are anticipated to play an important role in driving proppant market over the projected period. Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing hydraulic fracturing due to its dangerous environmental impact and ground water contamination could pose a challenge to market growth. Moreover, high transportation cost of proppants is also anticipated to have a negative impact on the market growth. The development of ecofriendly non-phenolic resin coated proppants and improvement in hydraulic fracturing process in terms of rise in fracture flow capacity could be major growth opportunities over the next few years.
Global Proppant Market
Proppant market is segmented into type, application, and region. In terms of type, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than 85.0%, in the proppant market in 2017. Low cost and high availability of sand as compared to other proppants are anticipated to help maintain market leadership over the forecast period. Resin coated proppants are estimated to witness high demand on account of a performance advantage over sand and cost advantage over ceramic proppants.
On the basis of application, shale gas extraction was the largest application area of the material during the historical period. Growing application scope of proppant in shale gas extraction owing to its use in power generation and transportation is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.
In terms of region, North America dominated the regional market of proppant and is anticipated to witness significant growth. Global Proppant Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness demand growth owing to the presence of enormous shale gas reserves. Moreover, demand for ceramic proppant in Russia is anticipated to accelerate on account of growing hydraulic fracking activities primarily for unconventional oil.
Some of the key players in the Global Proppant Market are Superior Silica Sands LLC, Bagder Mining Corporation, JSC “Borovichi Refractories Plant”, Unimin Corporation, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fores, Preferred Sands, Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc., CARBO Ceramics Inc., and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
Scope of Global Proppant Market
Proppant Market by Type
• Sand
• Resin Coated
• Ceramic
Proppant Market by Application
• Shale Gas
• Tight Gas
• Coal Bed Methane
• Others
Proppant Market by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in Global Proppant Market
• Superior Silica Sands LLC
• Bagder Mining Corporation
• Unimin Corporation
• U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
• Fores
• Preferred Sands
• Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.
• CARBO Ceramics Inc.
• Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
• Hi-Crush LP Partners
• Momentive
• Saint-Gobain
• Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc.
• Borovichi Refractories Plant (Borprop)
• Mineracao Curimbaba Ltda.
• Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co. Ltd
• China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc.
• Hexion Inc.
