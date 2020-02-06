MARKET REPORT
Phototherapy Lamps Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
Phototherapy Lamps Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Phototherapy Lamps industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Phototherapy Lamps manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Phototherapy Lamps market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Phototherapy Lamps Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Phototherapy Lamps industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Phototherapy Lamps industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Phototherapy Lamps industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Phototherapy Lamps Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Phototherapy Lamps are included:
manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.
LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026
The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.
In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally
Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.
UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period
The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Phototherapy Lamps market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Global Market
Personal Care Ingredients Market Production Analysis and Geographical Market Performance Forecast to 2024
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients
Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.
Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.
- Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products
Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.
Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Threat of Pseudo Products
The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others
- Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials
- Emulsifiers
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Rheology Control Agent
- UV Absorbers
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
- Organic
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application
- Skin Care
- Oral Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Assessment Analysis 2015 – 2023
With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.
Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
The business report on the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
This report provides comprehensive analysis of
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for upcoming years
This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
Crucial findings of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?
The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
MARKET REPORT
Insulated Concrete Form Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2020
Insulated Concrete Form Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Insulated Concrete Form is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Insulated Concrete Form in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Insulated Concrete Form Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Logix Insulated Concrete Forms
Nudura Corporation
Quad-Lock Building Systems
Amvic
Airlite Plastics
ConForm Global
Kore
Polycrete International
LiteForm Technologies
Sunbloc
SuperForm Products
IntegraSpec
BuildBlock Building Systems
PolySteel Warmerwall
Market Segment by Product Type
Expanded polystyrene Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Others
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Reasons to Purchase this Insulated Concrete Form Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Insulated Concrete Form Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Insulated Concrete Form Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Insulated Concrete Form Market Size
2.1.1 Global Insulated Concrete Form Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Insulated Concrete Form Production 2014-2025
2.2 Insulated Concrete Form Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Insulated Concrete Form Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Insulated Concrete Form Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Insulated Concrete Form Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Insulated Concrete Form Market
2.4 Key Trends for Insulated Concrete Form Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Insulated Concrete Form Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Insulated Concrete Form Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Insulated Concrete Form Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Insulated Concrete Form Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Insulated Concrete Form Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Insulated Concrete Form Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Insulated Concrete Form Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….
