Phototherapy Treatment Market – Future Need Assessment 2028
In 2018, the market size of Phototherapy Treatment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phototherapy Treatment .
This report studies the global market size of Phototherapy Treatment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Phototherapy Treatment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Phototherapy Treatment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Phototherapy Treatment market, the following companies are covered:
Family physicians are playing a crucial role in diagnosing psoriasis in Canada
In Canada, the majority of the psoriasis patients are mainly diagnosed by family physicians rather than by dermatologists. The reason behind this is the lack of dermatologists and related services in Canada. For instance, according to a report published by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Canada had less than 2 dermatologists per 100,000 individuals in 2015, which is very less when compared with European countries. It has also been observed that family physicians typically prefer topical therapies than biologics/phototherapy to treat psoriasis conditions, while dermatologists prefer phototherapy more than the other available therapies/medications. This recent trend is boosting the phototherapy segment. While in the U.S. the growing population of adult women suffering from acne and psoriasis is an important factor driving revenue growth of the phototherapy segment. The population of adult women is rising with higher rates in North America than in European countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Spain. The growth in women adult acne conditions in North America is mainly due to increase in male hormonal (androgens) levels in females.
Complementary therapies to treat psoriasis conditions and combination therapies are recent trends in Western Europe, which are creating a positive impact on the phototherapy segment in the regional market
Complementary therapies such as balneotherapy along with UV radiation is quite popular in Western European countries. Balneotherapy is the oldest treatment method available to treat the psoriasis condition. In this treatment, the patient undergoes a bath in high mineralized brine, which causes a mechanical removal of skin scales and increases the sensitivity of skin to UV radiation. Combination therapies are set to witness high potential in austerity driven markets in Europe as noted by many clinic managers. Faltering out-of-pocket expenses for a service that is considered as a desire or luxury coupled with a tricky pricing of combination treatments involving a device and a drug are factors successfully helping in generating revenue in the market. This trend is very prominent in countries such as the U.K. and Spain.
Approved by the FDA to treat acne and psoriasis, blue light therapy dominates the North America and Europe phototherapy treatment market
By phototherapy type, blue light therapy dominated the North America and Europe phototherapy treatment market for psoriasis and acne, and is expected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period, with a market attractiveness index of 3.3. By the end of 2027, the blue light phototherapy segment is projected to reach more than US$ 1,000 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Narrowband UVB phototherapy segment in the North America and Europe phototherapy treatment market for psoriasis and acne is expected to grow 1.9x by 2027 end as compared to that in 2017. The Red Light Phototherapy and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Phototherapy segments represent the lowest market attractiveness index of 0.3 each.
Availability of various treatments for acne and psoriasis and declining reimbursement rates are expected to hamper the growth of the phototherapy segment
Various treatments are currently available in the market to treat acne and psoriasis conditions. For instance, to treat acne conditions various drugs are available in the market such as topical/oral antibiotics and retinoid and chemical peels, among others. Due to a lot of available treatment options, physicians prescribe different treatments according to the patient’s skin nature and availability of drugs. Owing to the many treatment options, very few physicians prescribe phototherapy to patients. Furthermore, availability of non-office based treatments to treat acne and psoriasis conditions has a negative impact on the growth of the phototherapy segment. Furthermore, the decline of reimbursement pay and lack of adequate phototherapy units in the market are projected to hamper revenue growth of the phototherapy segment over the forecast period.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Phototherapy Treatment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phototherapy Treatment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phototherapy Treatment in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Phototherapy Treatment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Phototherapy Treatment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Phototherapy Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phototherapy Treatment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Bicycle Parking Rack Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2033
The global Bicycle Parking Rack market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Bicycle Parking Rack market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Bicycle Parking Rack market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Bicycle Parking Rack market. The Bicycle Parking Rack market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Falco
Zano
Saris
Bikeep
Madrax
MRC Rec
Sportworks
Arcat
Belson
Urban Racks
Suzhou Pioneer Vehicle.Co.,Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Stainless Steel
Steel
Recycled Plastic
Other
Segment by Application
Private Bicycle Parking
Commercial Areas
The Bicycle Parking Rack market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Bicycle Parking Rack market.
- Segmentation of the Bicycle Parking Rack market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Bicycle Parking Rack market players.
The Bicycle Parking Rack market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Bicycle Parking Rack for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Bicycle Parking Rack ?
- At what rate has the global Bicycle Parking Rack market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Bicycle Parking Rack market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
Animal Feed Additives Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2025
Animal Feed Additives Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Animal Feed Additives industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Animal Feed Additives manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Animal Feed Additives market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Animal Feed Additives Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Animal Feed Additives industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Animal Feed Additives industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Animal Feed Additives industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Animal Feed Additives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Animal Feed Additives are included:
market segmentation, by region, and provides market overview for 2016–2026. The study reveals the regional trends adding value to the growth of the animal feed additives market, and analyses the extent to which the drivers are affecting the animal feed additive market regionally around the globe. Considerable regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The elaborated sections, by animal/livestock type and product type, evaluate the existing scenario and growth predictions in the animal feed additives market for 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2016.
To establish animal feed additives market size, we have also considered the revenue generated by product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. The forecast given here evaluates the total revenue generated across the animal feed additives market. In order to provide a precise forecast of the market, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the animal feed additives market is estimated to be valued in the future. Given the features of the animal additives market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on demand side, supply side and the economic envelope.
It is of vital importance to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of compound annual growth rate, but also study based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the animal feed additives market. Also, the analyses is done in terms of the Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the animal feed additives market.
Another key characteristic of the animal feed additive report is to present the segment data in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is an important factor for assessing the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify possible resources from a delivery perspective of the animal feed additives market.
‘Attractiveness Index’ is an essential add-on to the report which would help to develop understanding towards the key growth segments and adoption of various types of animal feed additives. The resulting index should help providers to identify the real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report on the animal feed additives market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a competition dashboard view based on categories of providers in the animal feed additives portfolio and key market differentiators such as application structure, revenue and number of employees, business strategy overview and product offerings. Key categories of providers covered in the report are animal feed additives manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative analyses of key players specific to a market segment in the animal feed additives market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific service provider insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the animal feed additives marketplace.
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments and SWOT analyses, along with the company description, year on year growth graph for the company revenue and other important statistics related to the animal feed additives market. Key market competitors covered in the report include BASF SE, Evonik Industries Ag, Cargill, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Nutreco N.V., Zoetis Inc., Novozymes A/S and Phibro.
Key Segments Covered
- By Animal/Livestock
- Swine
- Cattle
- Poultry
- Aquaculture
- By Product Type
- Vitamins
- Water-Soluble Vitamins
- Vitamin A
- Vitamin D
- Other Vitamins
- Amino Acids
- Tryptophan
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Threonine
- Other
- Feed Enzymes
- Phytase
- Non-Starch Polysaccharides
- Other Enzymes
- Antibiotics
- Acidifiers
- Antioxidants
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Ethoxyqiun
- BHA & BTA
- Binders
- Minerals
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Romania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Cargill, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Nutreco N.V.
- Zoetis Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Phibro
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Animal Feed Additives market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 – 2026
Assessment of the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market 2018 – 2026
The latest report on the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.
The report indicates that the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2018 – 2026. The report dissects the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.
The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market?
- Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026?
- Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?
- Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?
- Is there any scope for innovation in the current Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market landscape?
Key takeaways from the Report:
- Overview of the market structure in different regions
- Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market
- Growth prospects of the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products market in various regions
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market
key players and increasing biotechnology industries in the region.
Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market: Key Players
The global market for Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market devices is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market devices are Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Applied StemCell, Arbor Biosciences, Tecan Trading AG, abm Inc., Biocompare, Synthego, Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Takara Bio Inc., Eppendorf AG. transOMIC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others.
The Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Key data points covered in report
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market by target type, end user and region
- Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by target type, end user and country segments
- Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028
- Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario
- Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook,
- Availability of device, cost of the test, specificity and sensitivity
- Strategies for key players and product offerings, Channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume
Benefits of Purchasing Sequencing Specific Genome Editing Products Market Report:
- Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports
- Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report
- Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report
- Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report
