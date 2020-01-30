MARKET REPORT
Photovoltaic Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2019–2026
Electric Tankless Water Heater Market 2016-2023 is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.19%
The global electric tankless water heater market is flourishing due to the rising demand for energy efficient and technologically advanced home appliance. The increasing number of luxury residential societies has been witnessed across the globe. Further, the rising luxury residential societies are adopting technologically updated home appliances such as electric tankless water heaters.
The electric tankless water heater market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Rising demand for energy saving and advanced home appliances is the one of the major factors which is driving the growth of electric tankless water heater market across the globe.
Geographically, Europe dominated the global electric tankless water heater market with a revenue contribution of 50.4% in 2016 followed by Asia-Pacific and North-America. Expansion of corporates, hotels and residential sector across the European region is expected to bolster the demand for electric tankless water heaters. The rising demand for energy efficient appliances from the end-use industries is expected to spur the growth of electric tankless water heater market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific electric tankless water heater market is likely to contribute 32.6% by 2023. The electric tankless water heater market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive a huge support from rapid urbanization and rising demand for energy efficient water heaters.
North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period and anticipated to garner revenue of USD 213.2 Million by 2023. The presence of large number of electric tankless water heater players in North America such as A.O. Smith, Stiebel Eltron, and others is positively increasing the manufacturing of electric tankless water heaters. On the other hand by application, residential is likely to mark a highest share in the total revenue of global electric tankless water heater market by 2023.
Rapid urbanization in economies such as U.S., China, Australia, and others is driving the growth of global electric tankless water heater market. Population in urban areas is shifting towards smart and advance technological home appliances. This changing lifestyle of the population living in urban cities is likely to increase the demand for electric tankless water heaters over the forecast period. Further, technological advancement such as low running cost and long life span of electric tankless water heaters are fuelling the growth of this market.
Apart from this, advantages of electric tankless water heater over conventional heaters such as low space utilization, high energy efficiency, and superior service life is driving the demand for electric tankless water heater across the globe. Further, the hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants and hospitals are inclining towards electric tankless water heaters to minimize the operational cost of heating solutions. The requirement of hot water in various other industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas and others is raising the demand for electric tankless water heaters.
However, the cost of electric tankless water heaters is much more as compared to conventional storage water heaters. The high cost of these heaters is hindering the growth of the electric tankless water heater. Further, lack of awareness about the benefits of electric tankless waters heaters among the population is also hampering the market growth in under-developed nations. Moreover, various government regulations such as legacy standards, quality control and inspection, quality of raw material used for manufacturing of electric tankless water heaters is increasing the companies spending on the development of energy efficient tankless water heaters. This is further increasing the cost of tankless water heaters and challenging the market growth.
Global Metal Working Machinery Market 2019-2025 : Hurco, Hardinge, Kennametal, MAG Giddings & Lewis, Amada
Recent study titled, “Metal Working Machinery Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Metal Working Machinery market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Metal Working Machinery Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Metal Working Machinery industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Metal Working Machinery market values as well as pristine study of the Metal Working Machinery market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2019 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
The Global Metal Working Machinery Market study further imparts essential frameworks of the industry along with key development strategies and policies. It examines historic and present industry situations from 2019 to 2025, market demands, business strategies employed by Metal Working Machinery market players and their approaches.
This report bifurcate the Metal Working Machinery market based on the key players, Type, Applications, and Regions.
Key Players in Global Metal Working Machinery Market : Hurco, Hardinge, Kennametal, MAG Giddings & Lewis, Amada, DMG Mori Seiki, Shenyang Machine Tool
For in-depth understanding of industry, Metal Working Machinery market study delivers pioneering landscape of market with assorted data attributes based on tables, graphs, and pie-charts. Data is principally derived from secondary sources such as magazines, internet, journals and press releases. Furthermore, all the retrieved information is authorized with the help of primary interviews and questionnaires.
Metal Working Machinery Market : Type Segment Analysis : Metal drilling machines, Metal boring and milling machines, Metal tapping and threading machines, Metal grinding machines, Metal forging, die-stamping and bending machines, Metal broaching machines, Others
Metal Working Machinery Market : Applications Segment Analysis : Automobile Manufacturing, Precision Machinery, Electrical Equipment , Metal Products, Other
The Metal Working Machinery report provides meticulous study of the key industry players to gain their business strategies, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the global Metal Working Machinery market share. Moreover, it also emphasizes on significant key components of the Metal Working Machinery industry including the supply chain scenario, industry standards, and import/export details.
Final part of the report exhibits positive and negative aspects of the market that influence decision making of industry professionals along with convoluted and profitable augmentations. The report covers a list of top traders, distributors, and suppliers of Metal Working Machinery industry with research findings, conclusions, and appendix.
Several leading players of Metal Working Machinery industry emerge from top leading regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Features of the Global Metal Working Machinery Market 2019 Report:
• Telescopic Outlook: The Global Metal Working Machinery Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Metal Working Machinery market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.
• Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Metal Working Machinery market for a period of 7 years.
• Focus on Proven Strategies: The Metal Working Machinery Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions.
• Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Metal Working Machinery market.
• Readability: Foremost division of the Metal Working Machinery market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.
Digital Assorting System Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players
The ‘Digital Assorting System market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.
A collective analysis of Digital Assorting System market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Digital Assorting System market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Digital Assorting System market, have also been charted out in the report.
One of the most dynamic points that makes the Digital Assorting System market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Digital Assorting System market into
The key players covered in this study
Daifuku
Murata Machinery
SSI SCHAEFER
Dematic
Honeywell
Kardex Group
Sick AG
Knapp AG
Aioi-Systems Co
Swisslog
Vanderlande
ULMA Handling Systems
Hans Turck GmbH
Bastian Solutions
Weidmuller
Banner
CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)
Wenglor Sensonic
Lightning Pick Technologies
ATOX Sistemas
KBS Industrieelektronik
Insystems Automation
Falcon Autotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Manual
Auto Guided
Market segment by Application, split into
Assembly & Manufacturing
Retail & E-Commerce
Pharma & Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.
The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Digital Assorting System market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.
Queries that the Digital Assorting System market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:
The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration
How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario
How much profit does each geography hold at present
How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe
How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline
Significant takeaways from the study:
The Digital Assorting System market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Digital Assorting System market.
Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.
Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.
